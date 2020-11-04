Joe Biden picks up 2nd District electoral vote; Trump wins the four other Nebraska votes

“Biden’s been leading this thing for a long time,” Landow said of the 2nd District, home to the state’s most Democrats. “He held his lead. The enthusiasm for Trump just wasn’t there.”

Nebraska and Maine are the only two states to split their electoral votes by awarding a single vote to the winner of each congressional district instead of awarding them all to the winner of the statewide popular vote.

Nebraska awards another two electoral votes to the winner statewide.

Trump won the two electoral votes set aside for Nebraska’s statewide winner and the vote from the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

The president also appeared to be pulling away late Tuesday to pick up a fourth electoral vote in the 1st District, which includes Lincoln.

In 2016, Trump won all five of Nebraska’s electoral votes.

In neighboring Iowa, Trump appeared to have secured the Hawkeye State’s six electoral votes.

Leaders of the Nebraska Republican Party and the Douglas County GOP had argued for weeks that Trump voters were more enthusiastic and that there were more of them than opinion polls found.