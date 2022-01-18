John Friend won't run for reelection as Douglas County Clerk

John Friend, clerk of the Douglas County District Court, announced Tuesday that he will retire and won't run for reelection.

Friend first ran for the position in 2006. He was reelected in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Prior to running for office, Friend spent 25 years as an officer with the Omaha Police Department.

Pamela Cardenas, the chief deputy clerk, has filed to run for the position, which currently pays $124,000 a year.

Friend said in a statement that he "whole-heartedly endorses Pam's candidacy and will work hard to see that she is elected."

Cardenas, a Democrat, is the only candidate who has filed thus far, according to the Douglas County Election Commission. The filing deadline is March 1.

In his statement, Friend credited his team for making the office more efficient by transitioning off the old court case management system and moving to the state system, as well as offering electronic filing and payment options.

Friend said "he has thoroughly enjoyed serving the public in the district court clerk's office" and has appreciated the support he has received over the years.

