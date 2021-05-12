Johnson upsets Gray in North Omaha council race; Kohen concedes to Melton

The outcomes of two close Omaha City Council races became clear Wednesday even though some ballots have yet to be counted.

Juanita Johnson will become the second Black woman to serve on the council after carving out an insurmountable lead in the race for the District 2 seat in North Omaha against three-term incumbent Ben Gray.

And Councilwoman Aimee Melton has won a third term representing northwest Omaha. Her challenger, Sara Kohen, conceded Wednesday.

The two races were close after election night, and because 9,000 votes remain to be counted citywide, some might think that the outcomes won't be known until those votes are counted Friday.

But a close look at the races shows that the writing is on the wall.

In unofficial results from Tuesday's general election, Johnson, an associate project engineer at Union Pacific, was ahead of Gray by 810 votes in the race for the District 2 seat.

Election officials on Friday still have to release the results of more than 700 early and provisional ballots in the District 2 race. But even if Gray won all of them, Johnson would still be ahead by enough votes to clinch the win. And she's sure to claim a chunk of the outstanding ballots.