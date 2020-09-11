Judge again rules against City of Omaha in Steve LeClair case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A judge won’t change course on her previous conclusion that the City of Omaha’s appeal of a fire union leader’s reinstatement was “frivolous,” according to a court order.

Last month, the city asked Douglas County District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf to rescind her Aug. 3 order in which she rebuked the city for its appeal of an arbitrator’s decision to give Omaha firefighters union President Steve LeClair his job back.

But on Thursday, Retelsdorf overruled that request. The city has 30 days to file a notice of appeal.

“We are ready to get Steve back to work,” said John Corrigan, an attorney representing the union. “He could go back tomorrow if the city would give up their frivolous contention.”

The city has previously indicated that it will appeal the decision to a higher court. An attorney representing the city could not be immediately reached Friday.

In November 2018, LeClair put a forearm into the back of a Black woman at a bar and muttered “white power,” according to the woman.