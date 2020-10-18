Juvenile detention center is a big issue in Douglas County Board races

She said she and her father “love and respect each other and truly listen, but it doesn’t really mean we’re going to align on the same side of everything.”

“We’ve both got plenty of situations where we just flat out don’t agree,” she said. “We have different life experiences, different generations, different genders, so we come from different perspectives. … I want to reassure people that I will act independently, but at the same time, I want to act in the best interest of my district and just the county as a whole.”

Boyle said practicing medicine for 20 years has opened her eyes to the lives of many different people. She also has a business degree. That expertise and perspective will benefit the County Board, she said, as it tackles issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and mental health services.

An opponent of the justice center project, Boyle said she supports the courthouse annex but would still pull the plug on the new juvenile detention center if she could. It’s not what’s best for the young people in the juvenile system, and it’s not what’s best for downtown.

But she said the county is heading in the right direction with programming.