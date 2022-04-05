Kansas City based firm to lead design of Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge expansion

A Kansas City-based infrastructure design firm will lead the design of a project meant to connect the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge with North Downtown.

The North Downtown Riverfront Connector Bridge, also known as the "Baby Bob," will expand downtown Omaha’s iconic 3,000-foot pedestrian bridge. The project is meant to increase access between North Downtown and the riverfront.

With City Council approval on Tuesday, the city will pay up to $235,411 to HNTB Corporation for design engineering services related to the project.

The North Downtown Riverfront Connector Bridge is planned to span Riverfront Drive and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, connecting the 13-year-old Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to a point near the intersection of 10th and Mike Fahey Streets.

The “Baby Bob” Pedestrian Connector Bridge would connect major destinations in North Downtown, including TD Ameritrade Park, the CHI Health Center and Creighton University, according to plans outlined by the City of Omaha.

With the completion of “Baby Bob,” pedestrians would be able to walk onto the connector bridge just north of the event center and east of the baseball stadium. It’s now about a 20-minute walk to reach the Missouri River bridge from that location if pedestrians go south around the CHI Health Center.

