Kara Eastman raised $1.8 million last quarter, far more than Rep. Don Bacon

Clark also criticized the management of the Eastman campaign, saying it has spent more on television advertising than Bacon’s campaign has.

“We have the momentum and grassroots support to carry us to victory in November and Don is excited to continue his track record of success for Nebraskans,” Clark said.

At the end of the quarter, the Bacon campaign had $985,000 in cash on hand, while the Eastman campaign had $329,000.

The Eastman campaign made a tactical decision to start its television advertising early, at the beginning of August. That was in part because of the anticipated high volume of early voting.

Pantos also noted that outside spending in the race has favored Bacon thus far.

Of more than $7 million spent on the race by outside groups, about $4.6 million has been spent on Bacon’s behalf, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

