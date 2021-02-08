Kids under 12 wouldn't have to wear masks under proposed change to Omaha mandate

Two Omaha City Council members who have consistently opposed the city's mask ordinance are proposing raising the mandate's minimum age requirement from 5 to 12.
Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding, Republican members of the officially nonpartisan council, said Monday that their proposal will allow schools and guardians to make their own decisions on whether and when young children should wear masks.
Councilman Vinny Palermo, a Democrat, has also signed on in support of the amendment.
The council is expected to vote at its 2 p.m. meeting Tuesday on whether to extend the mask mandate to May 25. Harding, Melton and Palermo will need to secure the support of one more council member to pass the age amendment.
Omaha's mandate, which went into effect Aug. 12, currently calls for people 5 and older to wear masks in indoor settings where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained, including schools, businesses and churches. It includes several exemptions.
After voting for the original mask mandate, which passed 7-0, Melton and Harding have voted against extensions. Both have said they are supportive of wearing masks but question whether the city should require the practice by ordinance.
The two Republicans were also behind the push to include language that exempts people from masking when they can stay 6 feet away from others. Melton said at the time that she wanted the exemption included to give schoolchildren a break from their masks.
"This amendment provides the freedom for parents, schools and businesses to make common sense decisions about mask use for children, while providing the public health protection overwhelmingly supported by the people I represent," Melton said in a statement Monday.
"We've listened to our constituents," Harding said in the release. "Extending the mask mandate with this change provides the protection they desire and an option to improve the lives of children."
The proposed amendment drew criticism from those who said the change would ignore the advice of health experts and could endanger children, teachers and parents alike.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends "universal use of cloth face coverings" by children 2 and older in school and social settings.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while providing similar guidance, acknowledges that mask use may be difficult for some children and that there are instances when wearing a mask may not be feasible for a child.
Many local school districts have adopted their own mask policies.
A University of Nebraska Medical Center spokesperson was not immediately available Monday.
Sara Kohen, director of advancement at the Friedel Jewish Academy who is running against Melton for the District 7 City Council seat, said in a statement that the amendment would undermine public health.
"Teachers already are risking their health to teach our community’s children during this pandemic," she wrote. "This proposed amendment would further endanger our educators and jeopardize the in-person learning that is so important for our children."
Councilman Ben Gray, a Democrat who has been supportive of the mask mandate and extensions, said he won't support raising the age requirement unless such a change is supported by UNMC doctors and groups like the World Health Organization and the CDC.
"I'm going to follow the science," he said. "I'm going to follow the experts in Omaha."
