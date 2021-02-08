Kids under 12 wouldn't have to wear masks under proposed change to Omaha mandate

After voting for the original mask mandate, which passed 7-0, Melton and Harding have voted against extensions. Both have said they are supportive of wearing masks but question whether the city should require the practice by ordinance.

The two Republicans were also behind the push to include language that exempts people from masking when they can stay 6 feet away from others. Melton said at the time that she wanted the exemption included to give schoolchildren a break from their masks.

"This amendment provides the freedom for parents, schools and businesses to make common sense decisions about mask use for children, while providing the public health protection overwhelmingly supported by the people I represent," Melton said in a statement Monday.

"We've listened to our constituents," Harding said in the release. "Extending the mask mandate with this change provides the protection they desire and an option to improve the lives of children."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The proposed amendment drew criticism from those who said the change would ignore the advice of health experts and could endanger children, teachers and parents alike.