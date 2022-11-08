Kleine trounces Pantos to remain Douglas County attorney, says voters saw through nonsense

The staff of the Douglas County Attorney’s Office spent Tuesday morning awaiting a verdict in the most serious case the office handles: the first-degree murder trial of a gang member suspected in three killings.

They spent Tuesday evening awaiting a verdict from an entirely different set of jurors: Douglas County voters.

Both verdicts were decisive. About 11:15 a.m., deputy Douglas County attorneys Ann Miller and Rob MacTaggart secured a first-degree murder conviction of a notorious Omaha gang member, Bernard “BJ” Turner, in the 2013 cold-case execution of his best friend, one of three killings he was suspected in.

Eleven hours later, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine won his fifth term in the office. After late results, Kleine was up by more than 20,000 votes, holding a 16 percentage point lead over political insider Dave Pantos, who threw his hat into the ring after running the ultimately unsuccessful campaigns of congressional candidate Kara Eastman and mayoral candidate RJ Neary.

Pantos was the only Democrat to lose the first round of early voting in Douglas County, and the margin only grew as the night went on.

With the result, the Nebraska Democratic Party handed their highest-profile elected office (of late) to the state's Republican Party. Kleine, a longtime Democrat before switching parties in 2020, said the result was a repudiation of the Nebraska Democratic Party’s name-calling of him over his charging decision in the case of a White bar owner, Jake Gardner, who shot a Black man, James Scurlock during protests in downtown Omaha in 2020.

"Obviously, I am very happy," Kleine said Tuesday. "The voters of Douglas County are smart. They didn't buy into that kind of nonsense. They know how hard we have worked in that office for years. They know that (party) affiliation doesn’t matter when you work hard to keep people safe.

"It’s very pleasing after going through what I went through from (State Democratic Party chairwoman) Jane Kleeb and her crew. Very satisfying."

The Gardner case prompted activists to protest outside Kleine's house and the Nebraska Democratic Party to pass a resolution that said his decision "perpetuated white supremacy."

Kleine initially ruled the case self-defense after video showed Scurlock jump on Gardner’s back and grab Gardner around the neck or upper chest. Gardner yelled several times for Scurlock to get off him. Scurlock’s supporters said he was trying to disarm an active shooter; Gardner’s defenders said he shot in self-defense.

After outcry over the decision, Kleine relented and petitioned a judge to appoint a special prosecutor and grand jury to review the case. The grand jury charged Gardner with manslaughter and three other felonies. He killed himself before he could be brought to trial.

The state party passed the resolution without inviting Kleine or his supporters to respond. Lincoln attorney Vince Powers, a former Democratic Party leader, called the resolution the most mean-spirited and divisive one he had seen the party make.

Until 2020, Kleine had been courted to run for state or higher office by prominent Democrats. In the wake of the resolution, he announced he was switching to the Republican Party. He also rankled some by saying he had voted for then-President Donald Trump, calling him a law-and-order guy.

Now, he’s among a sea of state Republicans; and a rare Republican who even dominated in Douglas County.

Pantos had run on a platform of criminal justice reform, blistering Kleine for leading opposition to a bipartisan bill to reduce prison overcrowding.

He also tried to cast Kleine as a MAGA Republican and extremist. Kleine called that "nonsense," arguing that Tuesday night's results show that "I have always had bipartisan support."

Pantos, an attorney for 26 years, had been forced out of the last law firm he ran, Legal Aid of Nebraska, after he had an affair with, and promoted, a woman to a director’s position. In the eight years since, Pantos did not appear in county or district court for any criminal proceeding, other than an occasional infraction-level offense. He said he didn’t need such experience to run a County Attorney’s Office, likening the role to that of a hospital president who doesn’t have to be a surgeon.

Kleine emphasized his experience in the courtroom. A prosecutor for 35 of his 45 years as an attorney, Kleine said he has handled between 100 and 150 trials.