La Vista's chief of police is on leave pending an investigation, the city announced on Wednesday.

Bob Lausten, who has served as chief since 2002, self-reported an incident that requires an investigation under La Vista's rules and regulations for civil service, according to a press release from the City of La Vista.

While Lausten is on leave, Capt. D.J. Barcal will serve as acting chief, the release said. Barcal is a 24-year veteran of the department and has served as a captain since 2004, according to the police department's website.

The City of La Vista declined to specify the nature of the incident or provide further comment on Wednesday.

