La Vista voters reject increase in restaurant tax

An effort to increase the existing restaurant tax in La Vista failed at the polls Tuesday.

The initiative would have seen the restaurant tax go from 1.5% to 2.5%.

As of Wednesday afternoon, about 67% of the votes on the matter were against the increase. La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig said he thought the contest would be closer, but he said he wasn't surprised at the result.

"I think our citizens gave us very good direction without much misinterpretation," he said. "We will follow what they've told us."

The city's existing restaurant tax was established in 2019. At the time, officials expected it to generate $700,000 a year.

A state statute capped the income from the tax at $700,000. But the amount that came in from the tax was exceeding the limit, with $765,323 collected in 2020 and $993,675 collected in 2021. That led city officials to ask the public to vote on increasing the cap.

Kindig said officials are reviewing the statute and considering a number of questions, including whether the tax needs to be lowered, and if so, to what level and by what date.

The 1.5% percent restaurant tax will remain in place for now. "Nothing is changing as of today," Kindig said.

Both Omaha and Ralston have a 2.5% restaurant tax. Omaha's restaurant tax was implemented in 2010. In its first full year, it brought in nearly $24 million.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, in a 2023 budget presentation earlier this year, expected the city's restaurant tax to bring in $39.8 million, nearly 11% more than this year.

Ralston's restaurant tax was implemented in 2015.

Funds from La Vista's restaurant tax go toward paying for operations, Kindig said. Had the tax been increased, revenue generated would have gone toward hiring and paying additional personnel.

Two private development projects — redevelopment of 84th Street and the Nebraska MultiSport Complex— are underway in the city, with completion expected next year, Kindig said. Both projects would require additional personnel such as maintenance staff and police officers.