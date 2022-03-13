Late to join the race, Thibodeau says next governor needs to put 'Nebraska first'

Facing a shortage of cash and time, Theresa Thibodeau has taken her campaign for Nebraska governor on the road, racking up miles and handshakes in the process.

The Republican candidate hopes her background and experiences, including stints as a state lawmaker and day care owner, will separate her in the field of GOP hopefuls seeking to advance to the November general election.

Thibodeau, 46, announced her candidacy on Nov. 8 after stepping down as Charles Herbster’s running mate in July. She told The World-Herald that she didn’t feel like she could continue in the position after seeing what she described as Herbster’s inability to set policy or recognize the specific issues facing Nebraska.

“When you’re governor of Nebraska, there is a lot of talk of federal issues and ‘America first.’ But as governor, you have to put Nebraska first,” she said. “Governors can have influence, but they cannot be the single person to change something, and I feel like there wasn’t really acknowledgement with that. I feel like the two front-runners are out of touch from Nebraska.”

Those two front-runners, Herbster and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, owe their status, at least in part, to flush campaign coffers that have helped them build greater name ID than Thibodeau and the other candidate in the top four, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom. All three of those contenders declared their candidacy months earlier than Thibodeau.

She said she didn’t think about running for governor until after she stepped down as Herbster’s running mate. After researching the candidates, Thibodeau didn’t feel like she could put her support behind any of them.

“As I started looking at my experiences, my background with education, I felt that I was the right person for the job,” she said.

Thibodeau opened a franchise location for a day care and preschool center, called Primrose School of La Vista, in 2014 before selling it last fall to campaign full time. At the peak of her business before the pandemic, she had about 180 children enrolled and 48 employees.

“When you have that opportunity to talk to hundreds of parents a day, you learn a lot and you learn about what they are concerned about,” Thibodeau said.

Thibodeau was born in Kansas City; her family moved to the Omaha area when she was 2 years old. She met her now husband, Joseph, in elementary school and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1998. She and her husband have three children.

Thibodeau started her first job in the benefits department at Werner Enterprises in Omaha. She said she eventually transitioned into the field of benefit consulting. Her next move was opening Primrose of La Vista.

By then, she had already gained some experience in politics. She served as campaign manager for her older sister, Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton, who was first elected to the council in 2013.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert appointed Thibodeau to the Omaha Personnel Board in 2016. She also served as chair of the Douglas County Republican Party and on the boards of the La Vista Community Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands.

She was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to the Legislature in 2017 to fill a vacancy in District 9, which included east-central Omaha.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who worked with Thibodeau on a variety of bills, said he instantly paid attention and listened to her.

“She was thoughtful with how she worked through bills,” he said. “She was thorough, reading bills and making sure when she voted for it, it was the right thing to do — making sure that particular law would change Nebraska in a positive way.”

Theresa Thibodeau Age: 46 Party: Republican Occupation: Former owner of Primrose School of La Vista Home: Omaha Elected offices held: District 6 state senator, 2017-19 Education: Bachelor's degree, psychology, University of Nebraska at Omaha Family: Married, three children Faith: Catholic Website: theresaforgovernor.com Top priority: Nebraska’s governor should concentrate on the issues that most affect our state. My economic priorities would include: Aggressively scouring the state budget to find spending cuts; digging into our tax policy to find taxes we can cut; and stopping the passage of any new taxes. On education, I would push to get parents more involved in their children’s school decisions, whether curriculum or social policies. I would also oppose any efforts to reduce voter oversight of education policy. Public safety must also be a priority. That means supporting our law enforcement professionals as they do very difficult jobs.

Thibodeau said she is most proud of her work on Legislative Bill 1120, which was introduced by Sen. Tyson Larson of O’Neill. Thibodeau’s amendment from a previous bill she introduced was included in LB 1120, which empowered the Liquor Control Commission to license and regulate “bottle clubs,” a private business where people can bring their own alcohol.

“We wanted to make sure they were operating safely ... in order to prevent underage drinking,” she said.

Thibodeau lost the 2018 election, a race she was favored to win, to Machaela Cavanaugh by 288 votes.

She faces an uphill challenge in her bid for governor.

Herbster and Pillen have raised millions of dollars since they announced in the spring of 2021, shelling a lot of money into TV commercials. Thibodeau, who spent only $112,985 last year, has opted to hit the road.

She’s been putting thousands of miles on her car as she’s trekked across Nebraska for the past few months, averaging about 1,000 miles a week, she said.

Brewer said she has been well received. He was recently in Taylor, Nebraska, for a community event when he was approached by people with questions about Thibodeau.

“I said, ‘You need to vote with your heart for governor, because she is not going to have the money the rich guys have, but she is a good person and will work hard,’” Brewer said. “Sometimes whoever people hear in the commercials is who they vote for.”

Perre Neilan, political consultant and lobbyist at Neilan Strategy Group, said Thibodeau’s late entry into the race put her at a disadvantage.

“Theresa is a great person,” Neilan said. “Statewide candidates need two things: time and money. Unfortunately for her, she has neither.”

In responding to Thibodeau’s criticisms of Herbster, his campaign noted her abbreviated time on the campaign trail.

“Not only does (Herbster) have a full understanding of the issues Nebraskans face, he’s lived it. This is not experience you can learn in a few short months on the campaign trail,” Ellen Keast, Herbster’s campaign manager, said in an email.

Thibodeau said she’s not concerned about the cash disadvantage.

“Nebraskans are very informed voters and they don’t want the governor’s mansion to be bought,” she said.

If elected, Thibodeau has her eyes on several initiatives, including tax reform. She said she wants to simplify the property tax structure by cutting out the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act, the formula for state aid distribution to school districts. About 60% of property tax revenue goes to pay for schools.

Nebraska needs a new system of funding schools because the current distribution of aid is inequitable, she said.

That would be a heavy lift. For years, lawmakers have attempted — and largely failed — to reinvent state aid for schools.

In February, Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the Education Committee chairwoman, put a bill on hold that would have increased state aid to schools by $728 million a year, thus reducing the need for property taxes. Last year, lawmakers shot down a proposal that would have restructured state aid distribution so rural schools would receive more money.

Thibodeau also wants to address spending via a performance audit team that would look for ways the state can spend more efficiently.

Past candidates have made similar pledges to review state spending. Ricketts initiated such a plan during his first term in office. Thibodeau said she doesn’t think Ricketts did a deep enough dive into each government agency’s spending.

Voter verification is another priority, especially as the primary election approaches, Thibodeau said. She supports implementing voter ID. She said ballot boxes aren’t secure and she would like to get rid of them entirely.

Thibodeau said she doesn’t know if voter fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact that no evidence of widespread election fraud has been found.

“Were the votes counted and were they accurate? Until we can implement some kind of verification, we cannot know,” she said. “But Biden is our president right now, whether we like it or not, and we need to move forward.”

Parental control in education is another Thibodeau priority. She said when she worked at Primrose, she heard concerns from parents who felt like they were losing control in their child’s education.

Thibodeau opposed the controversial health education standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education. She believes the content should be taught by parents instead of schools. The standards were shelved in September.

Being Nebraska’s first female governor since Kay Orr’s term ended in 1991 would also be a positive turn for the state, Thibodeau said.

Thibodeau said she wants to be a role model for women, especially young girls.

“A lot of times, people think they could never get to that high level of a role. Because somehow we put government leaders on a high pedestal,” Thibodeau said. “I want to change that narrative. It’s an honor and a pleasure for us to serve the people instead of the other way around.”

