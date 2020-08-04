Lawmakers at Trump's side as he signs conservation bill include Jeff Fortenberry of ... Louisiana?

“National parks and public land are special places of natural beauty that educate, inspire, and fascinate hundreds of millions of visitors each year,” Fortenberry said at that time. “The maintenance of these sites and facilities, however, has not kept pace with their popularity. This bill’s investment is critical to preserve these national treasures now and into the future as a source of great national pride for all Americans.”

Fortenberry was among just three House members identified by the White House as attending Tuesday’s ceremony, along with various senators.

Although the legislation was heavily bipartisan, all of the lawmakers at the signing ceremony were Republicans. Fortenberry was just to the side of Trump as the president signed the bill into law.

In his remarks, Trump said they were celebrating “truly landmark legislation” that will preserve the country’s natural wonders.

“This is a very big deal,” Trump said. “And from an environmental standpoint and from just a beauty of our country standpoint, there hasn’t been anything like this since Teddy Roosevelt, I suspect.”

