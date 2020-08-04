Lawmakers at Trump's side as he signs conservation bill include Jeff Fortenberry of ... Louisiana?

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., was among a select few lawmakers invited to Tuesday’s White House signing ceremony of a major conservation bill, legislation that Fortenberry himself helped deliver to the president’s desk.
Just before the high-profile event kicked off in the East Room, the White House provided reporters with a rundown of those in attendance and it mistakenly identified Fortenberry as a congressman from Louisiana.
To be fair, Fortenberry was born in Louisiana and received a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University. But he has represented Nebraska’s 1st District since 2005, and he served on the Lincoln City Council prior to that.
Fortenberry, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, was part of a bipartisan group of House members who introduced the Great American Outdoors Act, and he also has sponsored legislation that aims to tackle habitat and species issues before they require interventions through the Endangered Species Act.
Among other things, the Great American Outdoors Act permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund and addresses billions of dollars in deferred maintenance at the country’s national parks.
When the sponsors introduced the legislation, Fortenberry said it is in “Nebraska’s DNA” to preserve natural resources.
“National parks and public land are special places of natural beauty that educate, inspire, and fascinate hundreds of millions of visitors each year,” Fortenberry said at that time. “The maintenance of these sites and facilities, however, has not kept pace with their popularity. This bill’s investment is critical to preserve these national treasures now and into the future as a source of great national pride for all Americans.”
Fortenberry was among just three House members identified by the White House as attending Tuesday’s ceremony, along with various senators.
Although the legislation was heavily bipartisan, all of the lawmakers at the signing ceremony were Republicans. Fortenberry was just to the side of Trump as the president signed the bill into law.
In his remarks, Trump said they were celebrating “truly landmark legislation” that will preserve the country’s natural wonders.
“This is a very big deal,” Trump said. “And from an environmental standpoint and from just a beauty of our country standpoint, there hasn’t been anything like this since Teddy Roosevelt, I suspect.”
