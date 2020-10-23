Leader of WalkAway campaign, urging exit from Democratic Party, to speak in Omaha

In May 2018, he posted a video online explaining his reasons for leaving the Democratic Party, and the video spread across the internet.

“If you are a person of color, an LGBT person, a woman or an American immigrant, the Democratic Party wants you to know that you are a victim and destined to stay that way,” he said in the video.

The hashtag #WalkAway trended on social media sites even as news outlets highlighted posts that came from accounts that seemed fake or from people who had long been conservatives.

Critics said the campaign went “viral” thanks in no small part to conservatives sharing and resharing posts with the hashtag among themselves.

Democrats insist that they haven’t seen a mass exodus from the party but rather are attracting new support in the era of Trump.

Consider evidence that suburban women have moved away from the GOP, they say. Democrats won back the House in 2018, after all, in part by flipping traditionally red suburban congressional districts.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb also questioned the campaign’s premise that Republicans will do more than Democrats on issues such as LGBT rights.