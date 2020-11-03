Lisa Fricke, Jacquelyn Morrison win seats on Nebraska State Board of Education

Omaha metro area voters sent incumbent Lisa Fricke back to the Nebraska State Board of Education on Tuesday.

They also put newcomer Jacquelyn Morrison on the board.

Fricke said she’s thankful that voters had the confidence in her experience to continue the board’s work.

“I’m just very humbled by the numbers,” she said.

Fricke thanked her District 2 opponent, Robert Anthony, a Republican real estate agent, for not running a negative campaign in a year strewn with attack ads.

Morrison said she’s eager to get to work. She said that as a millennial, a woman with black, Mexican and white ethnic heritage, and a mother of two school-age children, she brings diversity to the board.

“I’m excited that District 4 is going to be able to bring the diversity to that board and bring a new voice that’s been missing for a long time,” she said.

The two Democrats, representing districts in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, won by substantial margins.

Fricke is a retired teacher elected to the state board in 2016.

Morrison is a tax attorney for the state of Nebraska. She defeated independent Adrian Petrescu.