 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: First round of results put Stothert, Neary ahead in Omaha mayoral primary
0 comments
alert featured

Live updates: First round of results put Stothert, Neary ahead in Omaha mayoral primary

8:20 p.m. — Mayor Jean Stothert is on track to easily reach the May 11 general election in Omaha's mayoral race, with commercial real estate broker RJ Neary running a distant second in the first primary returns.

Stothert had 31,295 or nearly 60% of the first 52,384 votes counted for mayor, representing early ballots received through Monday. Results from Tuesday's voting will be counted later this evening.

Neary had 8,910 votes in the first results, or about 17%. The top two vote-getters will go on to the general election. 

Nonprofit leader Jasmine Harris is in third with 5,062 votes, Omaha Public Schools board member Kimara Snipes is next with 4,624 and North High School teacher Mark Gudgel trails with 2,449. 

At Stothert's campaign headquarters near 102nd and Maple Streets, former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman called his fellow Republican’s early lead "impressive."

In a five-way race, Heineman said it would be a good sign for any incumbent to hit about 40% of the vote. Stothert did much better than that.

"I think it reflects the fact that the people of Omaha have great respect for Mayor Stothert," Heineman said.

He said Omaha has been fortunate during the pandemic to have a mayor who has a background in health care. Stothert was a former critical care nurse.

Stothert's four challengers are all Democrats.

The next round of results is expected to be released by the Douglas County Election Commission about 8:45 p.m.

Stay with Omaha.com for more updates on the city primary election.

Omaha mayors, from the beginning to now

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden visits vaccination site in Virginia

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert