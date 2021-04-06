Live updates: First round of results put Stothert, Neary ahead in Omaha mayoral primary

8:20 p.m. — Mayor Jean Stothert is on track to easily reach the May 11 general election in Omaha's mayoral race, with commercial real estate broker RJ Neary running a distant second in the first primary returns.

Stothert had 31,295 or nearly 60% of the first 52,384 votes counted for mayor, representing early ballots received through Monday. Results from Tuesday's voting will be counted later this evening.

Neary had 8,910 votes in the first results, or about 17%. The top two vote-getters will go on to the general election.

Nonprofit leader Jasmine Harris is in third with 5,062 votes, Omaha Public Schools board member Kimara Snipes is next with 4,624 and North High School teacher Mark Gudgel trails with 2,449.

At Stothert's campaign headquarters near 102nd and Maple Streets, former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman called his fellow Republican’s early lead "impressive."

In a five-way race, Heineman said it would be a good sign for any incumbent to hit about 40% of the vote. Stothert did much better than that.