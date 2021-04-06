Live updates: First round of results put Stothert, Neary ahead in Omaha mayoral primary

8:20 p.m. — Mayor Jean Stothert is on track to easily reach the May 11 general election in Omaha's mayoral race, with commercial real estate broker RJ Neary running a distant second in the first primary returns.
Stothert had 31,295 or nearly 60% of the first 52,384 votes counted for mayor, representing early ballots received through Monday. Results from Tuesday's voting will be counted later this evening.
Neary had 8,910 votes in the first results, or about 17%. The top two vote-getters will go on to the general election.
Nonprofit leader Jasmine Harris is in third with 5,062 votes, Omaha Public Schools board member Kimara Snipes is next with 4,624 and North High School teacher Mark Gudgel trails with 2,449.
At Stothert's campaign headquarters near 102nd and Maple Streets, former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman called his fellow Republican’s early lead "impressive."
In a five-way race, Heineman said it would be a good sign for any incumbent to hit about 40% of the vote. Stothert did much better than that.
"I think it reflects the fact that the people of Omaha have great respect for Mayor Stothert," Heineman said.
He said Omaha has been fortunate during the pandemic to have a mayor who has a background in health care. Stothert was a former critical care nurse.
Stothert's four challengers are all Democrats.
The next round of results is expected to be released by the Douglas County Election Commission about 8:45 p.m.
Stay with Omaha.com for more updates on the city primary election.
Omaha mayors, from the beginning to now
Jesse Lowe 1857-1858
Andrew Jackson Poppleton 1858-1858
David Douglas Belden 1859-1860
Clinton Briggs 1860-1861
George Robert Armstrong 1861-1862
Addison R. Gilmore 1864-1865
Lorin Miller 1865-1866
Charles H. Brown 1867-1868
George M. Roberts 1868-1869
Ezra Millard 1869-1870
Smith Caldwell 1871-1872
Joseph H. Millard 1872-1873
William H. Brewer 1873-1874
J.S. Gibson 1874-1875
Champion S. Chase 1874-1877; 1879-1880; 1883-1884
Rueben H. Wilbur 1877-1888
James E. Boyd 1881-1882; 1885-1886
William J. Broatch 1887-1889; 1896-1897
R.C. Crushing 1890-1891
George P. Bemis 1892-1896
Frank E. Moores 1897-1905
Harry B. Zimman 1905-1906
James C. Dahlman 1906-1918; 1921-1930
Ed. P. Smith 1918-1921
Richard L. Metcalfe (1930-1933)
Roy N. Towl 1933-1936
Dan B. Butler 1936-1945
Charles Leeman 1945-1948
Glenn Cunningham 1948-1954
Johnny Rosenblatt 1954-1961
James Dworak 1961-1965
Alexander Sorensen 1965-1969
Eugene A. Leahy 1969-1973
Edward Zorinsky 1973-1976
Robert Cunningham 1976-1977
Albert L. Veys 1977-1981
Mike Boyle 1981-1997
Bernie Simon 1987-1988
P.J. Morgan 1989-1994
Subby Anzaldo 1994-1995
Hal Daub 1995-2001
Mike Fahey 2001-2009
Jim Suttle 2009-2013
Jean Stothert 2013-Present
