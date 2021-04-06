Live updates: Stothert remains strong in 2nd round of results; Neary confident

9:20 p.m. — Mayoral candidate Jasmine Harris, speaking shortly after 9 p.m., thanked her team and noted that the results were still rolling in, but the primary has already been "history in the making."

"There have been more than 60,000 votes put in already," she said. "That's more than any municipal race in the history of Omaha primaries."

Harris, 40, who was in third place as of the latest returns, said she and her team were "very encouraged" by the results so far.

"Tonight is about a movement," Harris said. "This campaign has been about centering people and ensuring that people have their voices heard, that people are a part of the process at City Hall, in our government. That they were being more engaged in how our city is being ran."

*****

8:55 p.m. — In results released by the Douglas County Election Commission at 8:45 p.m., incumbent Mayor Jean Stothert retained her strong early lead, while challenger RJ Neary remained second in a five-candidate mayoral field.

In District 5, recently appointed council member Colleen Brennan continued to run fourth in a seven-candidate race.