Live updates: Stothert remains strong in 2nd round of results; Neary confident

9:20 p.m. — Mayoral candidate Jasmine Harris, speaking shortly after 9 p.m., thanked her team and noted that the results were still rolling in, but the primary has already been "history in the making."
"There have been more than 60,000 votes put in already," she said. "That's more than any municipal race in the history of Omaha primaries."
Harris, 40, who was in third place as of the latest returns, said she and her team were "very encouraged" by the results so far.
"Tonight is about a movement," Harris said. "This campaign has been about centering people and ensuring that people have their voices heard, that people are a part of the process at City Hall, in our government. That they were being more engaged in how our city is being ran."
*****
8:55 p.m. — In results released by the Douglas County Election Commission at 8:45 p.m., incumbent Mayor Jean Stothert retained her strong early lead, while challenger RJ Neary remained second in a five-candidate mayoral field.
In District 5, recently appointed council member Colleen Brennan continued to run fourth in a seven-candidate race.
In a tight Council District 7 race, incumbent Aimee Melton took over the lead over Sara Kohen, with 5,235 votes for Melton vs. 5,148 votes for Kohen. Both candidates will advance to the general election.
Here are the returns:
Omaha Mayor
Kimara Snipes 4,624
RJ Neary 8,910
Jean Stothert 31,295
Jasmine L. Harris 5,062
Mark Gudgel 2,449
Omaha City Council District 1
Pete Festersen 5,701
Paul Anderson 536
Sarah Johnson 2,121
Tyeisha Kosmicki 1,146
Omaha City Council District 2
Jonathan C. Lathan 956
Juanita Johnson 833
Ben Gray 1,908
Cornelius F. Williams 135
Steven Abraham 198
David Mitchell 299
Omaha City Council District 3
Danny Begley 3,179
Gilbert Ayala 900
Cammy Watkins 2,494
Jen Bauer 963
Omaha City Council District 4
Vinny Palermo 2,204
Sarah Smolen 635
Ben Cass 671
Becky Barrientos-Patlan 960
Omaha City Council District 5
Don Rowe 1,871
Jeff Moore 1,236
Patrick Leahy 1,831
Colleen Brennan 1,297
Kathleen R. Kauth 1,660
Destiny Stark 273
Kate Gotsdiner 1,223
Omaha City Council District 6
Naomi Hattaway 4,620
Brinker Harding 7,930
Omaha City Council District 7
Sara Kohen 5,148
Aimee Melton 5,235
*****
8:45 p.m. — Mayoral candidate RJ Neary spoke at his headquarters shortly after the 8 p.m. results were released.
The 68-year-old, who was in second place and on track to advance from the primary, thanked his family and volunteers before speaking confidently about his prospects for the May 11 general election.
"We're going forward with my family and my supporters and my volunteers and we're gonna go on the next five weeks," Neary said. "What I've found is that when people hear about my path forward they respond...and they want to see Omaha with a strong urban core that's very livable and thriving and they want to see an Omaha that's connected, equitable and fair."
*****
8:20 p.m. — Mayor Jean Stothert is on track to easily reach the May 11 general election in Omaha's mayoral race, with commercial real estate broker RJ Neary running a distant second in the first primary returns.
Stothert had 31,295 or nearly 60% of the first 52,384 votes counted for mayor, representing early ballots received through Monday. Results from Tuesday's voting will be counted later this evening.
Neary had 8,910 votes in the first results, or about 17%. The top two vote-getters will go on to the general election.
Nonprofit leader Jasmine Harris is in third with 5,062 votes, Omaha Public Schools board member Kimara Snipes is next with 4,624 and North High School teacher Mark Gudgel trails with 2,449.
At Stothert's campaign headquarters near 102nd and Maple Streets, former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman called his fellow Republican’s early lead "impressive."
In a five-way race, Heineman said it would be a good sign for any incumbent to hit about 40% of the vote. Stothert did much better than that.
"I think it reflects the fact that the people of Omaha have great respect for Mayor Stothert," Heineman said.
He said Omaha has been fortunate during the pandemic to have a mayor who has a background in health care. Stothert was a former critical care nurse.
Stothert's four challengers are all Democrats.
The next round of results is expected to be released by the Douglas County Election Commission about 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday's election also included the primary for the seven City Council districts.
Incumbent Pete Festersen was leading in the race for District 1, which includes Dundee, Benson and Florence, with 5,120 votes. Sarah Johnson was in second with 1,787, well ahead of two other candidates.
Incumbent Ben Gray was ahead of five challengers in the race to retain his northeast Omaha District 2 city council seat. Based on early voting through Monday, Gray received 1,707 votes. He was followed by Jonathan C. Lathan with 813 votes.
Danny Begley’s 2,775 votes put him ahead in the race to represent District 3, which includes downtown and midtown Omaha. Cammy Watkins was in second with 2,052 votes.
The four District 3 candidates seek to replace Chris Jerram, who is stepping aside after serving in the seat since 2009.
Leading South Omaha's District 4 City Council race was incumbent Vinny Palermo with 1,903 votes. In second was Becky Barrientos-Patlan with 752 votes, but Ben Cass (580 votes) and Sarah Smolen (544) were close behind.
In southwest Omaha’s District 5, newly appointed council member Colleen Brennan was trailing, in fourth place, with 1,197 votes. Patrick Leahy received the most votes, with 1,714. He was followed by Don Rowe with 1,542 and Kathleen Kauth with 1,306. Other candidates are Kate Gotsdiner, Jeff Moore and Destiny Stark.
Northwest Omaha’s District 7 race and west-central Omaha’s District 6 contest have one incumbent and one challenger, both of whom will move on to the general election.
Incumbent Brinker Harding was in the lead for the District 6 seat with 6,792 votes to Naomi Hattaway’s 4,311.
Challenger Sara Kohen was leading incumbent Aimee Melton in the District 7 council race. Kohen garnered 4,789 votes, and Melton received 4,354 in early returns.
The top two vote-getters in the mayoral race and the seven City Council districts, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the May 11 general election.
Stay with Omaha.com for more updates on the city primary election.
Omaha mayors, from the beginning to now
Jesse Lowe 1857-1858
Andrew Jackson Poppleton 1858-1858
David Douglas Belden 1859-1860
Clinton Briggs 1860-1861
George Robert Armstrong 1861-1862
Addison R. Gilmore 1864-1865
Lorin Miller 1865-1866
Charles H. Brown 1867-1868
George M. Roberts 1868-1869
Ezra Millard 1869-1870
Smith Caldwell 1871-1872
Joseph H. Millard 1872-1873
William H. Brewer 1873-1874
J.S. Gibson 1874-1875
Champion S. Chase 1874-1877; 1879-1880; 1883-1884
Rueben H. Wilbur 1877-1888
James E. Boyd 1881-1882; 1885-1886
William J. Broatch 1887-1889; 1896-1897
R.C. Crushing 1890-1891
George P. Bemis 1892-1896
Frank E. Moores 1897-1905
Harry B. Zimman 1905-1906
James C. Dahlman 1906-1918; 1921-1930
Ed. P. Smith 1918-1921
Richard L. Metcalfe (1930-1933)
Roy N. Towl 1933-1936
Dan B. Butler 1936-1945
Charles Leeman 1945-1948
Glenn Cunningham 1948-1954
Johnny Rosenblatt 1954-1961
James Dworak 1961-1965
Alexander Sorensen 1965-1969
Eugene A. Leahy 1969-1973
Edward Zorinsky 1973-1976
Robert Cunningham 1976-1977
Albert L. Veys 1977-1981
Mike Boyle 1981-1997
Bernie Simon 1987-1988
P.J. Morgan 1989-1994
Subby Anzaldo 1994-1995
Hal Daub 1995-2001
Mike Fahey 2001-2009
Jim Suttle 2009-2013
Jean Stothert 2013-Present
