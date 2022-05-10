Live updates: Lindstrom leads early in GOP primary for governor; Bacon, Vargas far ahead in 2nd District

9:00 PM

No big surprises are developing in the races for the other major state offices, besides governor, that are on the ballot Tuesday.

Incumbent Secretary of State Bob Evnen appeared headed for a second term in a race against two challengers in the Republican primary. He was receiving about 56% of the vote, with the rest divided roughly equally between Rex Schroder of Palmyra and Robert J. Borer of Lincoln.

Evnen, an attorney, has rejected claims of fraud in the Nebraska election he oversaw in 2020, explaining that his office investigated various claims and found no evidence to support him. Both of his Republican challengers largely based their campaigns on claims of fraud in the last election.

State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln held a sizable lead in the two-way Republican race to succeed Attorney General Doug Peterson, who is not seeking a third term in the office. Hilgers, speaker of the Legislature, unsuccessfully ran for the attorney general job eight years ago.

Incumbent State Treasurer John Murante of Omaha appeared headed to victory in a two-way Republican primary race for treasurer. He faced a challenge from fellow Republican Paul Anderson of Omaha.

And Republican Mike Foley of Lincoln was poised for victory in a two-candidate Republican primary race for state auditor, the office he held before becoming Ricketts’ lieutenant governor.

Foley, who served as auditor from 2007-2015, held a sizable lead over fellow Lincoln Republican Larry Anderson, a certified public accountant with the University of Nebraska.

Evnen, Hilgers, Murante and Foley face no Democratic opposition in November, though Hilgers, Murante and Foley do have third-party competition.

Hilgers is set to face Larry Bolinger of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party, who ran unopposed for his party’s nomination. Bolinger, of Alliance, is an author who has run for other elected offices in the past.

Murante will face Libertarian Katrina Tomsen, who ran unopposed in the primary. Tomsen, of Upland, is an optometrist.

In the auditor’s race, Gene Siadek of Omaha ran unopposed as a Libertarian, as did Cortland resident L. Leroy Lopez of the Legalize Marijuana NOW Party.

8:45 PM

Fewer than 100 people gathered in Lincoln Station’s Great Hall early in the evening to watch the results at the campaign party for Charles W. Herbster, GOP candidate for governor. The party mirrored some events by Herbster’s primary endorser, former President Donald Trump, including the music. Herbster's playlist featured songs like “YMCA” and “Macho Man.”

Nebraska Sens. Tom Briese, Steve Erdman and Steve Halloran were attendees, as all of them had endorsed Herbster. Briese said the primary reason he endorsed Herbster was because of his support for changes to the state’s tax structure.

“It shows political courage,” Briese said.

When asked about the sexual misconduct allegations against Herbster, Briese described the accusations as “last minute” and said they will be worked out through the judicial system.

— Erin Bamer

8:40 PM

In the 1st Congressional District, state senators Mike Flood and Patty Pansing-Brooks are headed for a race in November. Flood, a Republican, and Pansing-Brooks, a Democrat, each had commanding leads over their challengers.

In Flood’s case, the challengers at least on paper included former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, whose name remained on the ballot even after he resigned his seat after being convicted of lying to the FBI.

8:30 PM

In the contested Democratic primary for the 2nd District seat in Congress, State. Sen. Tony Vargas was leading Alisha Shelton nearly three-to-one.

Vargas appears headed to a November campaign against three-term incumbent Republican Don Bacon, who was leading challenger Steve Kuehl by a four-to-one margin.

8:15 PM

Brett Lindstrom and Jim Pillen led the Republican field in the first returns in Nebraska’s hotly contested GOP primary for governor, with Charles W. Herbster third.

In the early numbers, Lindstrom led with 18,356 votes, followed by Pillen with 11,839 and Herbster at 7,322.

Those early numbers appeared to skew more urban, which would favor Lindstrom, a state senator from Omaha. Pillen, a hog farmer from Columbus, and Herbster, a Falls City businessman, will rely more heavily on the rural vote.

Lindstrom, who received the endorsement of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, ran a positive campaign based on his tax-cutting record in the Legislature.

At one point, he appeared to have momentum in the race. But he was subsequently hammered by ads portraying him as a tax raiser and not a true Republican. Most polling has shown him trailing Pillen and Herbster in what figures to be a three-man race.

The Nebraska governor primary is in the spotlight nationally as a test of former President Donald Trump’s continued hold on the Republican Party. Trump endorsed Herbster recently held a joint rally with him.

But Pillen, a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, has enjoyed strong support from outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has actively backed his campaign — including financially to the tune of more than $1 million.

Ricketts has also blasted Herbster, arguing he would be a “terrible governor” for the state.

Herbster often touts his ties to the former president and echoes his issues, rarely talking about details of state-level policy. He has run a largely self-funded campaign, pouring at least $11 million of his own dollars into his bid.

He has faced allegations from eight Republican women, including a state senator, that he groped them at events. He has adamantly denied the allegations, claiming they are a Ricketts hit job, and sued State Sen. Julie Slama for defamation. She countersued, alleging battery.

Trump’s influence has proven strong to date during the U.S. primary season, the candidate he endorsed a week ago winning a highly contested GOP Senate primary in Ohio.

Trump is again seeking to be a kingmaker in Nebraska, recently touting Herbster during a rally in Nebraska and also vouching for him in a dial-in “tele-rally,” claiming Herbster is innocent of the allegations against him.

All three front-running candidates have been the targets of negative ads, which have flooded the state.

The winner of the GOP race will advance to face Democrat Carol Blood in November. Blood, a state senator from Bellevue, was largely unopposed in her primary race Tuesday. The GOP winner will likely be heavily favored in a state that has not elected a Democratic governor since 1994.

