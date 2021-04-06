Live updates: Neary still leads Harris in race to face Stothert in May election

He said Omaha has been fortunate during the pandemic to have a mayor who has a background in health care. Stothert was a former critical care nurse.

Stothert's four challengers are all Democrats.

The next round of results is expected to be released by the Douglas County Election Commission about 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday's election also included the primary for the seven City Council districts.

Incumbent Pete Festersen was leading in the race for District 1, which includes Dundee, Benson and Florence, with 5,120 votes. Sarah Johnson was in second with 1,787, well ahead of two other candidates.

Incumbent Ben Gray was ahead of five challengers in the race to retain his northeast Omaha District 2 city council seat. Based on early voting through Monday, Gray received 1,707 votes. He was followed by Jonathan C. Lathan with 813 votes.

Danny Begley’s 2,775 votes put him ahead in the race to represent District 3, which includes downtown and midtown Omaha. Cammy Watkins was in second with 2,052 votes.

The four District 3 candidates seek to replace Chris Jerram, who is stepping aside after serving in the seat since 2009.