Live updates: Pillen claims victory in GOP primary for governor; Bacon, Vargas headed to November showdown

11:05 PM

Jim Pillen claimed victory in the Nebraska Republican primary for governor after building a lead over his closest two rivals.

"Nebraska voters made it clear tonight that they value conservative leadership that represents their Christian, conservative values," Pillen said.

Just before 11 p.m., Pillen’s margin over Charles W. Herbster was at over 9,000 votes and still growing. Pillen’s margin was enough for a third candidate, Brett Lindstrom, to call Pillen to concede the race.

While there were some rural counties that still had not reported results late Tuesday, Pillen was generally outpolling Herbster outside of Omaha’s three biggest counties.

In all, Pillen was beating Herbster in more than two-thirds of rural counties. Of 79 rural counties with results, Pillen was leading Herbster in 54 of them, with a total margin over Herbster in those 79 counties of nearly 7,000 votes.

And while Lindstrom carried Douglas County by a wide margin, Pillen slightly outpolled Herbster there. And in Lancaster County, Pillen ran almost even with Lindstrom and was nearly 3,000 votes ahead of Herbster.

Herbster did show strength in Sarpy County, where he was about even with Lindstrom and topped Pillen by nearly 700 votes. But it didn’t appear to be enough to overcome Pillen’s relative strength statewide.

10:05 PM

In the Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds race, a Republican primary with three candidates, Walt Peffer currently holds a significant lead.

Peffer had 13,495 votes (43%) to Kay Carne’s 9,834 (31.3%) and Brian Grimm’s 7,970 (25.4%).

The incumbent, Diane Battiato, did not seek re-election. The longtime Democrat changed her party registration to back Grimm, a top employee in her office.

Peffer lost a close race to Battiato four years ago.

The Republican candidate who wins the primary is likely to be elected in November, since there is no Democratic candidate on the ballot.

9:45 PM

And now Jim Pillen has moved out to the front of the GOP governor race.

Pillen is at 32.6% compared to 30.4% for Brett Lindstrom. Charles Herbster still moving up, too, at 26.7%. This will take a while.

9:25 PM

As expected, the GOP governor’s primary is growing ever tighter. Brett Lindstrom still in front, but now it’s Lindstrom 33%, Pillen 31%, Herbster 26%.

9:20 PM

An extremely tight race is shaping up between Greg Gonzalez and Wayne Hudson to be the Democratic nominee for Douglas County sheriff.

In partial returns, Gonzalez has 15,381 votes (51.2%) to 14,532 (48.3%) for Hudson. Too close to call.

Gonzalez, 50, retired in January as a deputy Omaha police chief after 26 years in the force. He began his law enforcement career working for two years in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Hudson, 53, who has spent 28 years in the Sheriff’s Office, is the current chief deputy sheriff. Before that, he served six years in the U.S. Air Force.

The GOP race for Douglas County sheriff is not close, with Omaha police officer Aaron Hanson holding a comfortable lead over George Merithew.

Hanson, 48, is a sergeant in the Omaha Police Department’s fugitive unit who has worked with the agency for nearly 26 years. He also served for six years as the president of the police union.

Merithew, 55, worked for the Omaha department for 25 years, retiring as a lieutenant.

9:15 PM

State Sen. Tony Vargas appears certain to take on Rep. Don Bacon, the three-term Republican in the 2nd Congressional District.

Vargas had a commanding lead over Alisha Shelton in the Democratic primary, holding a 2-to-1 advantage.

Vargas has served six years in the Nebraska Legislature, and before that served on the Omaha Public Schools board.

Vargas will be seeking to become the first Democrat to hold the seat since the late Brad Ashford, who was elected in 2014 before being ousted by Bacon in 2016.

While the 2nd District historically has been a swing district, Bacon is considered in a strong position heading into November. The Cook Political Report rates the race Likely Republican, while Sabato's Crystal Ball rates it Lean Republican.

9:05 PM

The GOP governor's race is tightening with each new set of returns.

With 82,000 votes counted, Brett Lindstrom is taking 36% of the vote compared to 30% for Jim Pillen and 24% for Charles W. Herbster.

Lindstrom had jumped to a bigger lead in the initial returns, which were mainly from urban areas. As more rural results are counted, Herbster and Pillen have closed some of the gap.

9:00 PM

No big surprises are developing in the races for the other major state offices, besides governor, that are on the ballot Tuesday.

Incumbent Secretary of State Bob Evnen appeared headed for a second term in a race against two challengers in the Republican primary. He was receiving about 56% of the vote, with the rest divided roughly equally between Rex Schroder of Palmyra and Robert J. Borer of Lincoln.

Evnen, an attorney, has rejected claims of fraud in the Nebraska election he oversaw in 2020, explaining that his office investigated various claims and found no evidence to support him. Both of his Republican challengers largely based their campaigns on claims of fraud in the last election.

State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln held a sizable lead in the two-way Republican race to succeed Attorney General Doug Peterson, who is not seeking a third term in the office. Hilgers, speaker of the Legislature, unsuccessfully ran for the attorney general job eight years ago.

Incumbent State Treasurer John Murante of Omaha appeared headed to victory in a two-way Republican primary race for treasurer. He faced a challenge from fellow Republican Paul Anderson of Omaha.

And Republican Mike Foley of Lincoln was poised for victory in a two-candidate Republican primary race for state auditor, the office he held before becoming Ricketts’ lieutenant governor.

Foley, who served as auditor from 2007-2015, held a sizable lead over fellow Lincoln Republican Larry Anderson, a certified public accountant with the University of Nebraska.

Evnen, Hilgers, Murante and Foley face no Democratic opposition in November, though Hilgers, Murante and Foley do have third-party competition.

Hilgers is set to face Larry Bolinger of the Legal Marijuana NOW Party, who ran unopposed for his party’s nomination. Bolinger, of Alliance, is an author who has run for other elected offices in the past.

Murante will face Libertarian Katrina Tomsen, who ran unopposed in the primary. Tomsen, of Upland, is an optometrist.

In the auditor’s race, Gene Siadek of Omaha ran unopposed as a Libertarian, as did Cortland resident L. Leroy Lopez of the Legalize Marijuana NOW Party.

8:45 PM

Fewer than 100 people gathered in Lincoln Station’s Great Hall early in the evening to watch the results at the campaign party for Charles W. Herbster, GOP candidate for governor. The party mirrored some events by Herbster’s primary endorser, former President Donald Trump, including the music. Herbster's playlist featured songs like “YMCA” and “Macho Man.”

Nebraska Sens. Tom Briese, Steve Erdman and Steve Halloran were attendees, as all of them had endorsed Herbster. Briese said the primary reason he endorsed Herbster was because of his support for changes to the state’s tax structure.

“It shows political courage,” Briese said.

When asked about the sexual misconduct allegations against Herbster, Briese described the accusations as “last minute” and said they will be worked out through the judicial system.

— Erin Bamer

8:40 PM

In the 1st Congressional District, state senators Mike Flood and Patty Pansing-Brooks are headed for a race in November. Flood, a Republican, and Pansing-Brooks, a Democrat, each had commanding leads over their challengers.

In Flood’s case, the challengers at least on paper included former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, whose name remained on the ballot even after he resigned his seat after being convicted of lying to the FBI.

8:30 PM

In the contested Democratic primary for the 2nd District seat in Congress, State. Sen. Tony Vargas was leading Alisha Shelton nearly three-to-one.

Vargas appears headed to a November campaign against three-term incumbent Republican Don Bacon, who was leading challenger Steve Kuehl by a four-to-one margin.

8:15 PM

Brett Lindstrom and Jim Pillen led the Republican field in the first returns in Nebraska’s hotly contested GOP primary for governor, with Charles W. Herbster third.

In the early numbers, Lindstrom led with 18,356 votes, followed by Pillen with 11,839 and Herbster at 7,322.

Those early numbers appeared to skew more urban, which would favor Lindstrom, a state senator from Omaha. Pillen, a hog farmer from Columbus, and Herbster, a Falls City businessman, will rely more heavily on the rural vote.

Lindstrom, who received the endorsement of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, ran a positive campaign based on his tax-cutting record in the Legislature.

At one point, he appeared to have momentum in the race. But he was subsequently hammered by ads portraying him as a tax raiser and not a true Republican. Most polling has shown him trailing Pillen and Herbster in what figures to be a three-man race.

The Nebraska governor primary is in the spotlight nationally as a test of former President Donald Trump’s continued hold on the Republican Party. Trump endorsed Herbster recently held a joint rally with him.

But Pillen, a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, has enjoyed strong support from outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has actively backed his campaign — including financially to the tune of more than $1 million.

Ricketts has also blasted Herbster, arguing he would be a “terrible governor” for the state.

Herbster often touts his ties to the former president and echoes his issues, rarely talking about details of state-level policy. He has run a largely self-funded campaign, pouring at least $11 million of his own dollars into his bid.

He has faced allegations from eight Republican women, including a state senator, that he groped them at events. He has adamantly denied the allegations, claiming they are a Ricketts hit job, and sued State Sen. Julie Slama for defamation. She countersued, alleging battery.

Trump’s influence has proven strong to date during the U.S. primary season, the candidate he endorsed a week ago winning a highly contested GOP Senate primary in Ohio.

Trump is again seeking to be a kingmaker in Nebraska, recently touting Herbster during a rally in Nebraska and also vouching for him in a dial-in “tele-rally,” claiming Herbster is innocent of the allegations against him.

All three front-running candidates have been the targets of negative ads, which have flooded the state.

The winner of the GOP race will advance to face Democrat Carol Blood in November. Blood, a state senator from Bellevue, was largely unopposed in her primary race Tuesday. The GOP winner will likely be heavily favored in a state that has not elected a Democratic governor since 1994.

