Local developer RJ Neary steps into Omaha mayor's race to challenge Stothert

Neary, 67, said Omaha needs to get the city’s basics right, including streets and trash and recycling, so it can do the bigger things better, including making Omaha more attractive to talented workers.

Business leaders tell him that having too few workers — and too few trained for the jobs they need to fill — is a big reason why major employers like Conagra look elsewhere. Workforce issues will be key, he said. Conagra announced it was moving its corporate headquarters to Chicago in 2015, settling for less in tax incentives than Nebraska offered.

Young workers, he said, are moving to other regional cities that invest in mass transit in ways that make cars optional and offer quality of life amenities, including entertainment options that Omaha could match.

“We’re losing our 25- to 42-year-olds,” Neary said. “We need to compete.”

Part of competing for talent is making sure Omaha is a more equitable place for all residents, regardless of ethnicity or income, he said. Zoning and development that encourages affordable, quality housing is key, he said.