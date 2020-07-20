Long-awaited Medicaid expansion is coming to Nebraska; Ricketts says state is 'doing it right'

Nebraska voters approved the Medicaid expansion in the November 2018 general election. State officials have taken more time implementing the new coverage than any other state.

Ricketts said the additional time allowed the state to work with federal Medicaid officials and to set up great customer service for those who enroll. He said it also should allow Nebraska to avoid problems seen in some states, where people were enrolled who did not qualify for coverage.

“We’re doing this in a way that it’s going to be done right,” he said.

However, he said state officials are still waiting for federal approval to require that Medicaid expansion enrollees comply with several requirements to get full benefits. The requirements included wellness, personal responsibility and work or other “community engagement” activities.

Until that approval comes, most new enrollees would be left with the “basic” tier of benefits and would have no way to get dental, vision and over-the-counter medications. Those three “prime” benefits are part of the traditional Medicaid program.