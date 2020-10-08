Long-awaited ORBT service to begin Nov. 18 in Omaha

Omaha’s new rapid bus transit line will start operating Nov. 18.

Metro is nearing the end of construction on the long-planned ORBT route, which will run from downtown to Westroads Mall, and the transit agency announced the line’s start date Thursday.

Metro also said fares will be free through mid-March.

The new line’s operation means the existing Route 2, which also runs on Dodge Street, will end Nov. 17. In its place, ORBT will increase the daily round trips from 65 to 100 on weekdays, Metro said.

“The launch of ORBT marks the beginning of a new era for transit in Omaha,” Jay Lund, chairman of the Metro board, said in a press release.

The rapid bus line brings Omaha a major public transit upgrade that has proven popular in other big cities.

The new, accordion-centered buses will run down Dodge and Douglas Streets, and an ORBT bus should arrive at a platform every 10 minutes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. From one end to the other, a ride is expected to take about 26 minutes.

The buses will make more limited stops. The entire loop, both directions, has 27 stops: 24 full platforms with a full canopy, three stations with shelters and one with a regular ORBT sign.