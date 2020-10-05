Longtime officeholder and political newcomer battle for Ernie Chambers' seat

Conley countered he had a longtime relationship with the owner of the company, who gave him the cubicle space and email to do work on behalf of a nonprofit that both men had been associated with. He said the OHA was well aware of the arrangement. And Conley said he was not an employee of the company and received no financial benefits from its business with OHA.

Under pressure, Conley resigned his Metro seat to resolve the controversy. But he also went to federal court in an attempt to have the contract bar tossed out.

Conley’s suit was ultimately settled with both sides essentially agreeing to disagree. Conley admitted no fault, and his contract bar was shortened from the three years originally imposed to the eight months that had already passed.

Conley’s attorney said the end result was no finding of willful misconduct, no misuse of funds or violation of public trust. But the outcome does seem short of the total vindication on the matter Conley had sought.

“I didn’t think it should have happened in the first place,” Conley said of the federal bar.