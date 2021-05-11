Longtime Omaha councilman at risk of losing seat in election with few other City Council shake-ups

One incumbent on Omaha’s City Council was in danger of losing his seat, though some outstanding ballots were left to be counted Tuesday.

Three-term Councilman Ben Gray trailed political newcomer Juanita Johnson by roughly 400 votes, according to unofficial results, in what may ultimately be the upset of the election. Gray finished more than 1,000 votes ahead of Johnson in April’s primary.

Below are unofficial results for each of the seven districts as of Tuesday night:

District 1

Incumbent Pete Festersen cruised to a fourth term over challenger Sarah Johnson. District 1 includes Dundee, Benson and Florence.

District 2

Juanita Johnson appeared poised to upset Ben Gray in a district covering northeast Omaha.

District 3

Danny Begley built on his performance in the primary andled fellow first-time council candidate Cammy Watkins. Begley would replace incumbent Chris Jerram, who did not seek reelection in a district representing the downtown and midtown areas.

District 4