Majority of City Council supports Omaha mask mandate; county health board to meet Monday

The second path — implementing a county-wide mandate — will take more time. In counties with a population of more than 400,000, state law requires the completion of a 30-day waiting period after a three-week public notice before a new regulation can take effect. The county attorney also would have to sign off on it.

If the Board of Health moves ahead next week on a mandate, that mandate would not go into effect in the county until mid-September.

Pour this week said she believes the time is right for a mask requirement. She said she and members of the health board began considering their options after the Lancaster County Health Department announced that people would be required to wear masks in indoor public places there, with some exceptions. That measure took effect Monday.

Rodgers said Monday's meeting is meant to signal to the public that Pour is acting in concert with the board.

The four Democrats on Omaha's officially nonpartisan City Council signed a letter, dated Friday, that says they're supportive of Pour taking action to require masks in indoor spaces.

"This is a simple and practical measure we can all take to help make sure our kids can return to school safely in coming weeks," Councilman Pete Festersen wrote in an email.