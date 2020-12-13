Mask mandate an issue as Kohen takes on Melton in northwest Omaha council race

“We’ve started a lot of things, too, but we’re going to keep going,” she said.

Kohen said she would focus a lot of her energy on the basics of city governance, streets, trash and snow removal, but she said Omaha deserves more. It needs leaders who think, plan and act “strategically,” including on growing the city in an environmentally sustainable way.

She said she’s interested in talking to people about how to improve the city’s recycling efforts, holding new solid waste contractor FCC Environmental to its contract, affordable housing, transit, trails and investing in parks.

Her aim for city hall, she said, is to figure out what’s working and do more of it, then figure out what’s not working and empower city employees and stakeholders to fix it.

Both candidates praised the Omaha Police Department for bringing in mental health professionals and others to de-escalate situations without violence.

Melton described Police Chief Todd Schmaderer’s department as a “gold standard” with “a few bad eggs.” She said she wants to make sure that Omaha police are given the tools and the training they need to work with communities where trust might need to be rebuilt.