Mask mandate an issue as Kohen takes on Melton in northwest Omaha council race

Northwest Omaha’s 2021 City Council race might come down to masks.
Political newcomer Sara Kohen, a Democrat, is challenging two-term incumbent Aimee Melton, a Republican, by arguing that Melton has been inconsistent and irresponsible in her approach to the city’s mandate that people wear masks indoors.
The two candidates for the District 7 seat on the officially nonpartisan council, both lawyers, also talk about economic development, talent recruitment, mass transit, roads and garbage collection. But Kohen is making the mask mandate an issue.
Kohen said she would have sided with infectious disease experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Nebraska Medical Center when they came to testify and sought extensions of the city’s mask mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Melton voted for the initial mandate but opposed extensions. Kohen said Melton’s votes and comments injected partisanship into what should have been a public health debate. She said the city must help get the coronavirus under control so kids can stay in school and people can get back to work.
“People want a city government that works,” said Kohen, who works in community building, engagement, marketing and development at Omaha’s Friedel Jewish Academy. “We should be deciding things based on what works, not bringing in partisan issues.”
Melton said she sees wearing masks as personal responsibility. She said she wears one to protect others when she shops or meets people, except when she’s speaking at a political event. But she said mandates breed resistance among some people.
She said she would have preferred using Directed Health Measures by Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour that would encourage people to wear masks but stop short of requiring them.
“Sometimes, the thing you think is going to make things better, it doesn’t work that way,” said Melton, who works at a local law firm. “I’m not anti-mask. I’m anti-mandate.”
The 2020 national election, including in the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District, hinged in part on President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic was a factor in Democrat Joe Biden beating Trump here, including in the northwest Omaha council district, said Paul Landow, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“People are angry about the pandemic and how the poor management of it has affected the families,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to be the politician that was soft on a mask mandate.”
Melton would prefer that the voters of District 7 look at how far the city has come during her almost eight years in office. She ran on improving the city’s infrastructure, and voters just passed a $200 million street bond issue that will help the city catch up on a backlog of roadwork that goes back decades.
Melton doesn’t shy away from people who characterize her as one of Mayor Jean Stothert’s closest allies on the council. She said she agrees with the mayor’s emphasis on public safety, including work to add 100 new police officers and the city’s fifth police precinct in Elkhorn.
She said she’s proud of the city’s major economic development, from the new riverfront area to the Heartwood Preserve in west Omaha, and investments in transit like the ORBT rapid bus system that she says will help the city compete for young people who want to live in a vibrant city.
“We’ve started a lot of things, too, but we’re going to keep going,” she said.
Kohen said she would focus a lot of her energy on the basics of city governance, streets, trash and snow removal, but she said Omaha deserves more. It needs leaders who think, plan and act “strategically,” including on growing the city in an environmentally sustainable way.
She said she’s interested in talking to people about how to improve the city’s recycling efforts, holding new solid waste contractor FCC Environmental to its contract, affordable housing, transit, trails and investing in parks.
Her aim for city hall, she said, is to figure out what’s working and do more of it, then figure out what’s not working and empower city employees and stakeholders to fix it.
Both candidates praised the Omaha Police Department for bringing in mental health professionals and others to de-escalate situations without violence.
Melton described Police Chief Todd Schmaderer’s department as a “gold standard” with “a few bad eggs.” She said she wants to make sure that Omaha police are given the tools and the training they need to work with communities where trust might need to be rebuilt.
“No one is saying there’s nothing wrong, nothing to see here,” she said. “It’s how do we identify the problems, do public-private partnerships to improve it.”
Kohen said police officers work a difficult job that requires split-second decisions with lives and safety in the balance. That’s why she would seek to reduce the number of situations in which police are needed by working with private partners to solve social service issues short of calling 911.
“Let’s focus on communication,” Kohen said. “Let’s listen to what people have to say, police officers and community members, look at the data and invest in what’s working.”
The city primary is April 6.
World-Herald Staff Writer
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.