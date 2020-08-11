Mask mandate passed unanimously by Omaha City Council, effective immediately

Omaha has a mask mandate.
Starting immediately, Omahans will now have to wear masks or face coverings inside schools, businesses, churches and other indoor settings open to the public.
During a debate that stretched on for four hours Tuesday, the City Council — all wearing masks in council chambers — voted unanimously, 7-0, to institute an emergency mask ordinance to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in Omaha. The measure needed six votes to go into effect.
Mayor Jean Stothert has said she won’t veto a mask requirement.
The vote comes nearly two weeks after Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour backed away from implementing a countywide mask requirement due to an anticipated legal challenge from Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
Omaha will now join cities like Lincoln, Kansas City and Denver that have implemented similar mask orders — with varying degrees of strictness and enforcement — in an attempt to get a handle on growing coronavirus case counts. Until the ordinance’s approval, Omaha was the largest city in the United States without a local- or state-imposed mask mandate.
Adults and children 5 and older will have to wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth in many indoor settings, including schools, places of worship, workplaces, private businesses and public transportation.
There are a number of exceptions to the ordinance — mask use wouldn't be mandatory while eating or drinking in bars or restaurants; exercising in gyms or visiting government offices; or if someone has a disability or medical condition that would be affected by wearing a mask. During the workday, people with plastic barriers around their cubicle wouldn't have to wear masks at their desk.
On Tuesday, a parade of doctors and leaders from Omaha's biggest health care systems and health centers — the University of Nebraska Medical Center, CHI Health, Methodist Health System and OneWorld Community Health Centers — urged the council to enact a mask requirement. Masks are not the only tool needed to battle the coronavirus, they said, but proper usage can help decrease transmission of the virus.
"Wearing a mask is such a small ask," a minor inconvenience compared to the consequences of unchecked coronavirus spread, said Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UNMC.
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an infectious disease doctor at CHI Health, said universal masking in her healthcare setting has resulted in only a handful of COVID-19 cases for health care workers over the past five months.
"If you look in our backyard, Lincoln is doing a really great job of reducing its numbers," she said. The city-county health department there instituted a mask requirement July 20. It's too soon to draw neat conclusions, but the numbers in Lancaster County have been trending downward.
David Begley, speaking against the ordinance, called it "meaningless virtue-signaling" by Democrats.
Douglas County cases spiked at the end of April and early May, when nearly 24% of coronavirus tests came back positive. Last week, the positivity rate stood at 10%, he said.
"If this is such a crisis, why didn't the City Council president introduce the ordinance in April instead of August?" Begley said.
More than 20 residents voiced their opposition: reaction to the pandemic was overblown, they preferred personal responsibility and freedom to government interference and they worried about wasting police resources to enforce mask use.
One woman was escorted out of council chambers by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies after not giving her name and refusing to leave the podium during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
"You are violating our unalienable rights!" she yelled at the council as she left.
Omaha Police Department officials did not immediately respond to questions about how and if officers will enforce the ordinance, but violations could result in a $25 fine. Lincoln police have said they will not ticket individuals or respond to calls about someone not wearing a mask at a grocery store, but the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has cited businesses, including bars and a bowling alley, for not enforcing the mask rules.
The ordinance approved Tuesday incorporated several amendments that council members Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding said the measure needed to gain their support, including a smaller fine and an end date of Sept. 15, after which the council would reevaluate whether it was still needed.
Harding and Melton also pushed to waive the mask requirement when people are able to keep at least 6 feet of distance from each other, similar to Lincoln's mask order. The two council members said last week that the provision would at least give students a break from wearing masks in school when social distancing is possible.
Harding said the optimist in him thought people could be persuaded to embrace mask-wearing without a government order.
"I understand that's not a reality at this point, either," he said.
He lamented that nearly two weeks had been wasted — other officials, presumably Pour, could have instituted a mask requirement sooner, he said, in spite of legal threats.
Councilman Vinny Palermo echoed that disappointment, saying the council had to step in because Douglas County punted.
"Why are we here? Why is the city council making this decision?" he said. "Douglas County deals with health."
Melton and Harding both said people don't need to turn into the mask police at the gas station or grocery store.
"Be sensible. Be respectful. If there's someone that doesn't have a mask on, don't bully them" — they may have a legitimate reason for not wearing a mask, Harding said.
While being asked or forced to wear a mask has become a political flashpoint for some during the pandemic, a number of medical professionals and the leaders of some of Omaha's biggest companies and institutions — First National Bank, Mutual of Omaha, Union Pacific Railroad, Creighton University and Nebraska Medicine — have said they support a mask mandate, especially as many anxious parents are sending children back to school.
David G. Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber, praised council members for taking on the issue.
“Thank you, Omaha City Council, for your decision to help reduce negative outcomes from COVID-19 through a mask requirement," he said in a statement after the vote. "For months now, we have joined our civic and business leaders in sharing the importance of wearing a mask to protect each other — and ourselves — during this evolving health situation. A mask mandate will help us all."
Several council members said the desire to keep schools open to in-person instruction — without too many students, teachers or families catching the virus — drove their support.
The push gained new urgency last week when Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, called Omaha one of the 10 areas of the country with troubling coronavirus numbers. Ricketts later said the White House had bad data when it declared Nebraska a "red zone" state for coronavirus spread.
Ricketts has said he encourages Nebraskans to wear masks, but thinks mandates are an example of government overreach. His spokesman, Taylor Gage, noted Tuesday afternoon that the number of coronavirus tests coming back positive in Douglas County has been declining, "even without a mask mandate."
Ricketts previously said Omaha's city council is free to pass an ordinance on masks, “as long as they follow the law.”
Douglas County's positivity rate was 11% the week ending Aug. 1 and 9.9% last week. Over the last few days, 7.2% of tests have come back positive, but the week is not over.
Speaking in support of the ordinance, Bryce Shirley, a member of Creighton University's cross country team, said people who don't like wearing masks should try wearing one while trying to hit a 5-minute mile pace during a 10K run. But the team recognizes the effectiveness of masks.
"We're willing to do whatever it takes to protect our city," he said.
He asked the council to do the same.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
