Mask mandate passed unanimously by Omaha City Council, effective immediately

"You are violating our unalienable rights!" she yelled at the council as she left.

Omaha Police Department officials did not immediately respond to questions about how and if officers will enforce the ordinance, but violations could result in a $25 fine. Lincoln police have said they will not ticket individuals or respond to calls about someone not wearing a mask at a grocery store, but the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has cited businesses, including bars and a bowling alley, for not enforcing the mask rules.

The ordinance approved Tuesday incorporated several amendments that council members Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding said the measure needed to gain their support, including a smaller fine and an end date of Sept. 15, after which the council would reevaluate whether it was still needed.

Harding and Melton also pushed to waive the mask requirement when people are able to keep at least 6 feet of distance from each other, similar to Lincoln's mask order. The two council members said last week that the provision would at least give students a break from wearing masks in school when social distancing is possible.

Harding said the optimist in him thought people could be persuaded to embrace mask-wearing without a government order.