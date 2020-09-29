Mask opponents call on City Council to end mandate, while NFM and school districts back extension

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads in Omaha, City Council members questioned Tuesday how much longer Omaha will need its mask mandate.

Councilman Vinny Palermo said he’s nearing the end of his support for the mandate. Councilman Rich Pahls, another key vote, appealed for more direction from Douglas County’s health director before next week’s vote.

One council member already against the mandate, Aimee Melton, asked when Omaha can expect the mandate to end and asked for metrics as a guide.

But Councilman Ben Gray cautioned about the uncertainty ahead, saying health experts — including local experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center — agree that it’s almost impossible to predict when the pandemic will be over.

“We’re in a pandemic,” Gray said, “and the pandemic is going to be over when the pandemic is over.”

After approving Omaha’s mask mandate in August, the council is now debating its second extension, this time to push the mandate’s end from Oct. 20 to Nov. 24. A vote on the extension is scheduled for next Tuesday.