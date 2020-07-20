Masks now required in Lincoln; Gov. Ricketts calls rule 'heavy hand' of government

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents now have to mask up in some public places, part of a new mask requirement that took effect Monday but still faces opposition from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Ricketts said Monday the state is still reviewing whether Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department have the legal authority to require masks in some indoor spaces without the state's permission.
Ricketts said he encourages people to wear masks. But the current trend of coronavirus cases and hospitalization rates in the Lincoln area doesn't support the need for a government-issued mandate, he said.
Ricketts was one of only a few governors who did not issue a formal, statewide stay-at-home order when the pandemic started, but many residents voluntarily complied anyway, he said, because Nebraskans are "community-minded people" who want to do the right thing.
"We have managed through the peak of our cases and the peak of our hospitalizations without having a mask mandate," he said. "Why do we need one now? We've been able to manage this by asking people to do the right thing."
"We should continue to educate, we should continue to communicate the importance of wearing a mask, but to bring the heavy hand of the government in and tell people what to do — that to me just seems overbearing," said Ricketts, who was speaking at a press conference to update the state's progress on expanding Medicaid.
On Sunday, there were 29 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln-area hospitals, with four in intensive care units and three on ventilators, he said. That tells him that local hospitals have plenty of open beds and are not overwhelmed.
"There really isn't a data-driven reason why you would need to continue to make more restrictions," he said.
Gaylor Baird has said the number of people who are ill enough to require hospitalization has been steadily growing over the last several weeks— just nine people were hospitalized on July 2.
But what about local control, something Ricketts typically supports, he was asked. Why can't Lincoln leaders take additional steps to manage the virus in their community?
Ricketts said he doesn't want to see the state's 500-plus municipalities coming up with a patchwork of conflicting regulations and restrictions, though regions of the state have been under different restrictions at times as coronavirus cases rise or fall in certain counties.
Gaylor Baird announced the new rule Friday as an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the capital city, especially before University of Nebraska-Lincoln students begin arriving for the fall semester and K-12 schools reopen in some fashion.
A number of Lincoln doctors, businesses and education leaders voiced support for the move, which Gaylor Baird hopes will preempt the type of spikes that states like Florida and California are now trying to tame.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County area counted 331 coronavirus cases last week, the highest weekly count since the pandemic started, although the number of people being tested has also increased. About 6.6% of tests are coming back positive, and officials have said they've seen more 20-somethings coming down with COVID-19.
The directed health measure issued by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department requires people to wear face coverings in Lancaster County, including the City of Lincoln, through at least Aug. 31.
The requirement applies to anyone age 5 or older in an indoor space, unless people can remain 6 feet apart, the mayor said.
A number of exceptions apply, including for people exercising or eating or drinking in a bar or restaurant. Those who can’t wear a mask because of a medical condition or disability and people seeking state or county government services don't have to wear masks, either.
Police won't be ticketing people who don't wear masks, city officials said, and people shouldn't contact them to report violations. Residents can use the city's UPLNK reporting system to lodge any complaints or observations about people not wearing masks or businesses not enforcing the rules.
Ricketts said he will not withhold any federal coronavirus aid from Lancaster County for enacting the mandate because masks will not be required in state or county buildings.
The governor previously warned counties that they would not be eligible for CARES Act money if they required their "customers" to wear masks at the local DMV or county assessor's office.
Photos: The faces of the mask effort
