Masks now required in Lincoln; Gov. Ricketts calls rule 'heavy hand' of government

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents now have to mask up in some public places, part of a new mask requirement that took effect Monday but still faces opposition from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts said Monday the state is still reviewing whether Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department have the legal authority to require masks in some indoor spaces without the state's permission.

Ricketts said he encourages people to wear masks. But the current trend of coronavirus cases and hospitalization rates in the Lincoln area doesn't support the need for a government-issued mandate, he said.

Ricketts was one of only a few governors who did not issue a formal, statewide stay-at-home order when the pandemic started, but many residents voluntarily complied anyway, he said, because Nebraskans are "community-minded people" who want to do the right thing.

"We have managed through the peak of our cases and the peak of our hospitalizations without having a mask mandate," he said. "Why do we need one now? We've been able to manage this by asking people to do the right thing."