Masks now required in Lincoln; Mayor Stothert not pushing for Omaha mandate

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Monday that she’s not interested in following Lincoln’s lead — she believes any mask mandate should come from Ricketts, not local entities.

Stothert said she has been encouraged by how many people she sees in public wearing masks and by the declining percentage of people testing positive in Douglas County.

Stothert also said that enforcing a local mask mandate would not be a good use of police resources.

“I wish everybody would wear a mask in Omaha,” Stothert said. “I understand the importance of it. I understand how they work, and I think they are critical in controlling COVID. I would rather people (wear) them on their own and be responsible.”

Ricketts said he too encourages people to wear masks — it’s one of several practical steps, along with hand-washing and social distancing, that can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But the current trend of coronavirus cases and hospitalization rates in the Lincoln area doesn’t support the need for a government-issued mandate, he said.

Ricketts was one of only a few governors who did not issue a formal, statewide stay-at-home order when the pandemic started, but many residents voluntarily did that anyway, he said, because Nebraskans are “community-minded people.”