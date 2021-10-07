Matt Kuhse named Omaha's city attorney

Matt Kuhse has officially been named the City of Omaha’s city attorney.

Kuhse has served in the position since December, but on an interim basis. Thursday, Mayor Jean Stothert named him as the full replacement to Paul Kratz, who retired last year after nearly 23 years as city attorney.

Stothert, in a statement, said Kuhse has demonstrated excellent ability over the last 10 months and will lead the Law Department “with experience, trusted relationships and respect.”

She said: “I trust Matt’s opinion and counsel and I look forward to working together.”

Kuhse, in a statement, said he’s honored to be chosen and excited to begin a new chapter of his career. He has previously served as city prosecutor, deputy city attorney and a deputy county attorney.

Eleven candidates applied for the city attorney's position; five completed the testing process and their names were forwarded to Stothert for interviews, according to a press release from the Mayor's Office.

The city Law Department employs 35 people, including 24 attorneys in the civil and prosecution divisions.

Kuhse will make $184,329 per year.

