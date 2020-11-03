Maureen Boyle, Mike Friend lead in Douglas County Board races; Rodgers survives Chambers' bid

A new member with a familiar name appears headed to the Douglas County Board: Maureen Boyle.
Meanwhile, Mike Friend was leading Jo Giles in the other race that is sure to bring a new face to the County Board. And incumbent Chris Rodgers was on his way to surviving a write-in challenge from State Sen. Ernie Chambers.
Boyle, a Democrat, was leading Republican Tim Lonergan in unofficial results Tuesday night.
Mike Boyle was elected unopposed in Tuesday’s general election after squeaking out a primary victory by three votes in the spring.
Rodgers was also unopposed on the ballot, and had a large lead over any write-ins. The number of votes cast for Chambers won’t be known for several days. Initially, election officials only count the total number of write-ins, but don't break them down by name. If at least 5 percent of voters in the district write in a candidate, the election commission does a hand-count of the number of write-in votes for each write-in candidate.
“It just verifies the support in the district and I'm grateful for that ,” said Rodgers, seeking a fifth term on the County Board. "I'm thankful for the trust they have given me and I've never taken that for granted."
Maureen Boyle is poised to replace Marc Kraft in the heavily Democratic District 5 in Dundee and central Omaha. Kraft did not seek re-election. Boyle, a physician, is the daughter of Mike Boyle and the late Anne Boyle. Maureen Boyle overcame criticism from Lonergan and some of her primary opponents that there shouldn’t be two members of the same family on the County Board.
“I'm not counting my chickens before they hatch, but I think it just boils down to credentials and listening to everyone,” Maureen Boyle said. "My point was...we're living in a pandemic right now, and to have someone with a medical background on the board is only going to be helpful."
Friend, 59, a Republican former state senator, had ousted seven-term County Board Member Clare Duda in the spring primary with a major boost from the Omaha police union that was upset with Duda over plans for a new, smaller juvenile detention center in downtown Omaha.
"People who live in this district want fairly conservative representation, and I'm the conservative choice," Friend said. "I think I reflect my district from a policy standpoint and a philosophical standpoint."
Giles, a 47-year-old public affairs professional and former local television journalist, also got into the race because of the juvenile justice center controversy.
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057,
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.