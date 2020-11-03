Maureen Boyle, Mike Friend lead in Douglas County Board races; Rodgers survives Chambers' bid

A new member with a familiar name appears headed to the Douglas County Board: Maureen Boyle.

Meanwhile, Mike Friend was leading Jo Giles in the other race that is sure to bring a new face to the County Board. And incumbent Chris Rodgers was on his way to surviving a write-in challenge from State Sen. Ernie Chambers.

Boyle, a Democrat, was leading Republican Tim Lonergan in unofficial results Tuesday night.

Mike Boyle was elected unopposed in Tuesday’s general election after squeaking out a primary victory by three votes in the spring.

Rodgers was also unopposed on the ballot, and had a large lead over any write-ins. The number of votes cast for Chambers won’t be known for several days. Initially, election officials only count the total number of write-ins, but don't break them down by name. If at least 5 percent of voters in the district write in a candidate, the election commission does a hand-count of the number of write-in votes for each write-in candidate.

“It just verifies the support in the district and I'm grateful for that ,” said Rodgers, seeking a fifth term on the County Board. "I'm thankful for the trust they have given me and I've never taken that for granted."