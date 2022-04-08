Mayor, council members announce participants of Omaha charter convention

A committee of 15 Omaha residents will soon meet to consider changes to the city's charter.

Every 10 years, a charter convention made up of members appointed by the mayor and Omaha City Council is held to review and suggest changes to the document that establishes the organization and procedures of city government.

Typically made up of 25 members, the 2022 committee will be made of 15 Omahans, with eight appointed by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and one appointed by each of the seven council members.

The decision to appoint 15 rather than 25 members was recommended by the city law department, said Carrie Murphy, a spokeswoman with the Mayor's Office.

Councilman Brinker Harding, who served as chairman of the convention when it was last formed in 2013, said Tuesday that the smaller number may be more productive.

"Having 25 members was a little onerous, and I think having a 15-member board still is representative," Harding said.

Stothert's nominees for the convention are:

Negil McPherson Jr., human resources manager with Green Plains

DeJuan Reddick, executive director of the Hope Center for Kids

John Fox, owner of John Fox Design

Armando Salgado, owner of LingoDocs Marketing

Paul Kratz, retired city attorney

Julia Plucker, attorney and lobbyist

Jorge Sotolongo, vice president of NAI NP Dodge

Andrew Prystai, owner of Event Vesta

The City Council's nominees are:

Rev. J. Scott Parker, appointed by City Council President Pete Festersen

Maxwell Morgan, owner of Kush Konsolidated, appointed by council member Juanita Johnson

Tim Pendrell, Nebraska legislative aide, appointed by council member Danny Begley

Janet Bonet, court interpreter and neighborhood leader, appointed by City Council Vice President Vinny Palermo

Kathleen Kauth, owner of K.T. Beck Enterprises, appointed by council member Don Rowe

Mike Kennedy, attorney, appointed by council member Brinker Harding

Angie Quinn; Baxter Auto Group, appointed by council member Aimee Melton

The convention will hold its first meeting May 16. Convention members will consider amendment proposals from the mayor, City Council and residents.

Amendments to the charter passed by the convention will be sent to the City Council for approval, then appear on the ballot in November.

A 25-member charter convention in 2013 approved proposals to switch to a biennial budget cycle, sync city elections with state elections, and formally add sexual orientation and gender identity to the charter's employment anti-discrimination clause, among others.

Shortly after the 2013 committee finished its work, Stothert publicly expressed disappointment that members didn't approve a proposal related to the city's benefit plan. That proposal called for a switch from a defined-benefit pension plan to a defined-contribution system.

The convention also rejected Stothert's proposal to remove the fire chief's civil service protection.

In a statement Wednesday, Stothert said she appreciates the willingness of the 15 members to volunteer their time.

"The volunteer members represent a diverse group of citizens who bring experience in business, labor, nonprofits, neighborhood leadership and government service to the convention," Stothert said in an emailed statement. "I appreciate your willingness to participate in this important review and encourage you to listen to all points of view and have a thorough dialogue."

