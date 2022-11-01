Mayor Jean Stothert fields questions over road repairs, planned streetcar

At her first community town hall since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert fielded questions about street repairs and plans for a streetcar.

During the event, which ran from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Montclair Community Center, Stothert gave an update on progress toward city goals and answered several questions from community members.

The directors of each city department also were present and assisted with answering questions.

One meeting attendee asked about plans to repair potholes as winter nears.

Stothert discussed the 2020 bond issue that brought funding for increased road work across the city and a focus on permanently fixing roads instead of patching potholes. Voters in 2020 overwhelmingly approved measures allowing the city to issue $200 million in bonds to create a long-term street maintenance program and to pay off the bonds with an increase in property taxes.

Another attendee asked about the ties between the new Mutual of Omaha headquarters and the decision to move forward with a planned streetcar — two developments that the mayor announced at a press conference in January.

Stothert pointed to the fact that talks of constructing a streetcar system predate her time as mayor, but added she had no appetite for a tax increase to build the infrastructure.

“We did not decide just because of Mutual, but it will definitely benefit Mutual and all downtown businesses,” she said.

At the start of the event, Stothert reviewed progress on her main goals for her office, including public safety, managing the city budget, improving the taxpayer experience, economic development and pandemic recovery.

Stothert pointed to statistics, like a decrease in homicides year to year between 2020 and 2022, as examples of Omaha being a safe city.

“Omaha is a very, very safe city and we have gotten better each year,” Stothert said.

Stothert said people have also asked about how the city will address inflation. She said inflation won't greatly affect the city, because personnel costs are set through contracts.

She also pointed to recently completed and ongoing projects like The Riverfront, plans for the new Mutual of Omaha headquarters and new libraries in the works in downtown Omaha and at 72nd and Dodge as examples of the city’s growth.

“The pandemic certainly did not stop growth in Omaha and we are still really moving forward,” she said.

Stothert’s next listening session will take place Wednesday night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Subby Anzaldo Columbus Park Community Center at 1515 S. 24th St.

Two additional town halls are planned for this month: Nov. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Saddlebrook Community Center, 14850 Laurel Ave.; and Nov. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Dock at the Ashton, 1229 Millwork Ave.