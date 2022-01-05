Mayor: Omaha COVID relief money will aid health services, violence prevention

About $56 million was allocated to the City of Omaha in May. Another $56 million is expected in early spring 2022.

While the primary use of the funds is intended for local government to replace revenue losses, the money also can be used to support community programs, respond to pandemic impacts and promote economic recovery, Stothert said.

"This is the largest amount of grant money that the city has ever awarded to nonprofit organizations," Stothert said. "It will make a significant difference for many organizations and the people who depend on their services."

If approved by the Omaha City Council in January, United Way of the Midlands and the Omaha Community Foundation will begin accepting applications Feb. 1.

Application to the $7 million 2022 Hotel Stimulus Program can be made at hotelgrant@cityofomaha.org beginning Jan. 10 through Feb. 18. The allocations will be considered by the Omaha City Council in the spring.

Jurisdictions that accepted ARPA money have until 2026 to spend it and are required to regularly report their spending to the Treasury Department. Jurisdictions that fail to spend the money according to the guidelines must return those dollars to the federal government.