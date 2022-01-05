Mayor: Omaha COVID relief money will aid health services, violence prevention

Community programs addressing a range of priorities, including workforce development and violence prevention, will get a financial boost when Omaha distributes millions of dollars in federal COVID relief money.
Pending approval by City Council, the city's first distribution of $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars will be managed by local nonprofits United Way of the Midlands and the Omaha Community Foundation, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Wednesday.
United Way will distribute $5 million with a focus on programs that address basic needs, including access to food and shelter, homelessness services and health services.
The Omaha Community Foundation will assist in distributing $10 million to nonprofits that prioritize workforce development and violence intervention and prevention.
Another $7 million will be allocated to assist local hotels with COVID-19 safety measures and provide funds for expansions and projects that were delayed due to the pandemic.
Congress passed the $1.9 trillion ARPA in March with the goal of counteracting the economic damage caused by COVID-19. The package included $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments.
About $56 million was allocated to the City of Omaha in May. Another $56 million is expected in early spring 2022.
While the primary use of the funds is intended for local government to replace revenue losses, the money also can be used to support community programs, respond to pandemic impacts and promote economic recovery, Stothert said.
"This is the largest amount of grant money that the city has ever awarded to nonprofit organizations," Stothert said. "It will make a significant difference for many organizations and the people who depend on their services."
If approved by the Omaha City Council in January, United Way of the Midlands and the Omaha Community Foundation will begin accepting applications Feb. 1.
Application to the $7 million 2022 Hotel Stimulus Program can be made at hotelgrant@cityofomaha.org beginning Jan. 10 through Feb. 18. The allocations will be considered by the Omaha City Council in the spring.
Jurisdictions that accepted ARPA money have until 2026 to spend it and are required to regularly report their spending to the Treasury Department. Jurisdictions that fail to spend the money according to the guidelines must return those dollars to the federal government.
The City of Omaha’s priorities for the millions in federal aid were established in a recovery plan that was created with public input over the summer.
