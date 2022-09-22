Mayor opts to end pilot program for protected bike lane on Harney Street

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert won't nix a resolution recently passed by the Omaha City Council expressing support for a protected bike lane in the downtown corridor.

But Stothert did announce Thursday that the city won't extend the pilot program for the existing protected bike lane, which is set to end Sept. 30. The decision means the bollards separating cyclists and vehicles will come out and downtown Omaha will be left without a protected bike lane, at least for the time being.

Stothert also announced that she won't veto a recently passed resolution addressing development of a climate action plan. However, the mayor didn't sign the two resolutions, indicating she disagrees with their intent.

The city first opened its protected bike lane, known as the Market to Midtown Bikeway, in July 2021. The 2-mile, two-way lane is protected by bollards and set between the curb and parallel parking spaces. It runs along Harney Street from 10th Street to Turner Boulevard.

It was created as part of an 18-month pilot program. That program, Stothert said in a letter to council members Thursday, has provided city officials with enough data for an evaluation and "future decisions about protected bikeways in our urban core."

An evaluation, her letter continued, will consider Harney Street as well as other east-west streets to consider the safest and most accessible location for a permanent protected bikeway.

While talking to members of the news media Wednesday, Stothert said the city is "seriously committed to all modes of transportation." That includes a protected bike lane.

The lane was placed on Harney Street in part because of the mix of residences and businesses, she said. But data from the pilot program still needs to be analyzed.

This week, the Omaha Streetcar Authority approved a route concept for the streetcar. A portion of the route would see streetcars running east along Harney Street.

Stothert cited issues in Seattle where cyclists have been injured or killed after bike tires got stuck in streetcar tracks. Those incidents have led to a number of lawsuits brought against the city, she said.

"We do know that it is a huge challenge if you try to run a bikeway along with a streetcar," she said.

City Council President Pete Festersen, who co-sponsored the bike lane resolution with council member Don Rowe, said Thursday that the council was in unanimous support of the protected bike lane.

"The most important message, however, is that we need to embrace multimodal transportation throughout the urban core and have all these projects work together," he said.

Tuesday's resolution urged the Public Works Department and the mayor — along with Metro Smart Cities and Bike Walk Nebraska — to evaluate the pilot program and consider options to extend the project, pending determination of a proposed streetcar route.

The bike lane resolution went on to say a permanent protected bike lane should be placed in or near the urban core. It also urged Public Works and the Mayor's Office to fund any extension of the pilot project and prioritize funding for a permanent protected bike lane.

Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska, told The World-Herald Thursday that her group was not involved in the decision to end the pilot program.

The pilot program started after Bike Walk Nebraska approached Metro Smart Cities about the bikeway project and provided full funding for the pilot.

Currently, the bikeway serves about 100 riders per day and has seen more than 50,000 trips since the pilot program launched, Harris said.

Effective immediately, Harris said the organization is ending its partnership with Metro Smart Cities.

"The process of us taking the project to them and not being included in these decisions, that's where we're frustrated," she said. "The process broke down."

Metro Smart Cities held a meeting Wednesday, but the meeting was not open to the public. Harris said she was unaware that the meeting would result in a final decision on the bikeway. Bike Walk Nebraska officials were not invited to attend the meeting, she said.

The World-Herald could not immediately reach a representative with Metro Smart Cities, which was formed in 2016 to solve mobility and accessibility challenges in the greater Omaha metro area.

An agenda from the advisory committee's meeting showed a 15-minute block of time allotted to an update on the Harney Street bikeway.

Stothert's letter to council members indicated that the decision came after consulting the Metro Smart Cities advisory committee.

Harris said she's grateful to have support from council members and hopes to see a network of permanent protected bike lanes in the city.

"We appreciate very much the staff of Omaha By Design and all of the partners around the table with Metro Smart Cities," Harris said. "This is not about them. This is about the process that left us out of the conversation of the project we brought to them fully funded."

Stothert's letter also said officials are creating a bicycle and pedestrian master plan. It would develop a framework for a comprehensive and integrated network of bike facilities, trail corridors, low-stress routes, and sidewalk and crossing improvements.

"There's a lot of good information that we got, but we are absolutely seriously committed to having bike lanes in the urban core," Stothert said Wednesday. "We need to make sure we get them on the right streets downtown, and we need to analyze the data we got from our pilot."