Mayor Stothert apologizes for delayed trash pickup, says service will continue to improve

Stothert said the city needs to do a better job of communicating with households that may experience a delayed collection.

There are signs of improvement: FCC missed about 3,000 carts on Nov. 30, its first day on the job. A week later, on Monday, the company missed only 260. It collects from about 46,000 carts each day.

"We ask people for their patience," Stothert said.

Calls to the Solid Waste Hotline, 402-444-5238, and the Mayor's Hotline, 402-444-5555, have been going down. The city initially wasn't prepared for the volume of calls, Stothert said.

Dan Brazil, FCC's director of collection services, said the issues Omaha has experienced are similar to rollouts in other cities FCC serves. Service should continue to improve as drivers learn their routes and get the hang of using the automated arms attached to the trucks, he said.

"We're very confident in our abilities, and it'll be ... sorted out shortly where it's the service that everyone expects," Brazil said.

Officials are asking residents to help the collection process go as quickly as possible.