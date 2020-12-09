Mayor Stothert apologizes for delayed trash pickup, says service will continue to improve

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert apologized Wednesday for the missed trash collections and delayed response times that have frustrated some residents during the city’s first two weeks under new curbside waste hauler FCC Environmental Services.
Several thousand households last week waited a day or more after their normal collection day for an FCC crew to swing by, and delays have continued this week as the company works to catch up.
Residents who called the city’s hotlines last week to report a miss or ask a question also reported long wait times to speak to someone.
“We've let people down in these first couple weeks, and we will fix the problem,” Stothert said at a Wednesday press conference.
To get up to speed, FCC has brought in employees from other states, rented more trucks and added routes. Crews worked Saturday and will do so again this week if necessary, Stothert said. The company is in the process of hiring more permanent employees.
FCC is still in catch-up mode. Crews on Wednesday planned to spend part of the day picking up missed collections from Tuesday, Stothert said. The Tuesday collections were missed because crews were addressing the backlog from last week.
Stothert said the city needs to do a better job of communicating with households that may experience a delayed collection.
There are signs of improvement: FCC missed about 3,000 carts on Nov. 30, its first day on the job. A week later, on Monday, the company missed only 260. It collects from about 46,000 carts each day.
"We ask people for their patience," Stothert said.
Calls to the Solid Waste Hotline, 402-444-5238, and the Mayor's Hotline, 402-444-5555, have been going down. The city initially wasn't prepared for the volume of calls, Stothert said.
Dan Brazil, FCC's director of collection services, said the issues Omaha has experienced are similar to rollouts in other cities FCC serves. Service should continue to improve as drivers learn their routes and get the hang of using the automated arms attached to the trucks, he said.
"We're very confident in our abilities, and it'll be ... sorted out shortly where it's the service that everyone expects," Brazil said.
Officials are asking residents to help the collection process go as quickly as possible.
Carts should be set out by 6 a.m. and placed as close to the curb as possible. The carts should be spaced 3 feet from one another and other objects like cars and mail boxes. The lids must close all the way, and the arrows on the lids need to be facing the street or alleyway.
No excess waste, like additional trash bags or bulky items, should be placed next to the carts. Yard waste bags are allowed only if you purchase and attach a sticker.
Beginning in 2021, residents will be able to put out an unlimited amount of yard waste during a 4- to 6-week period in the fall and spring. Outside of those times, bags and bundles of sticks must have a sticker, which are available at Hy-Vee, Family Fare, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, Westlake Ace Hardware, Ideal Hardware and Menards locations.
About 20% of all collections so far have had some sort of issue, Stothert said — people used their old trash cans, or set extra items next to the carts, or placed the carts the wrong direction.
Officials also want people to take their old trash cans and green recycling bins to a drop-off site for disposal, rather than place them in their new carts. The old containers take up a lot of room in the garbage trucks and drivers to take more trips to the landfill.
Old containers can be taken to FCC's facility at 5902 N. 16th St., or Under the Sink, 4001 S. 120th St. People can also drop off yard waste at Oma-Gro, 15705 Harlan Lewis Road in Bellevue.
About 3,000 households have already requested and received an additional trash cart, Stothert said. About 620 requests for another cart are pending — those carts should be delivered by Dec. 19, in time for the wrapping paper and extra food waste created by the holidays.
Our best staff images from December 2020
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.