Mayor Stothert calls City Council's rejection of out-of-town proposal a 'partisan vote'

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday took aim at the City Council's decision to shelve a proposed amendment that would have allowed the mayor to remain in power when traveling outside city limits.

In an emailed statement, Stothert said the council's 4-3 vote to reject the proposed charter amendment "is without question a partisan vote."

The vote Tuesday came after considerable debate on the proposal, which was one of 24 brought before the City Council by the recently convened City Charter Convention.

Currently, the charter requires the City Council president to serve as acting mayor whenever the mayor leaves Omaha. The change would have allowed the mayor to remain in power while traveling for up to five days. In cases of an emergency, an acting mayor could step in, but only if the mayor was unavailable by phone for two hours or more.

A bipartisan City Council committee tasked with dividing the 24 proposals into more manageable groupings opted to push consideration of the out-of-town amendment to the 2024 election. Stothert criticized that decision at the time as appearing to be “partisan and personal.”

But in a surprise move last week, Councilman Vinny Palermo, who had previously voiced concerns about Stothert's proposal, requested his fellow council members consider putting the amendment on the November ballot.

Council did consider it, and Palermo voted against it, as did Juanita Johnson and Pete Festersen.

Councilman Danny Begley intended to also vote against it but mistakenly voted in favor of putting the measure on the November ballot. He was joined by Aimee Melton, Don Rowe and Brinker Harding, making the vote 4-3.

Shortly after that meeting, Begley requested council reconsider the proposal so that he could change his vote.

That reconsideration came Tuesday and Begley joined Palermo, Johnson and Festersen in voting against putting it on the ballot. All four are Democrats. The other three are Republicans, as is Stothert.

During the final vote Tuesday, Palermo said he heard “overwhelming” opposition from his constituents on the out-of-town proposal.

Stothert, who is currently in Italy on a three-week trip to finalize a sister city agreement with the Sicilian town of Carlentini, disputed Palermo's statement Wednesday.

"Every citizen in Omaha is also my constituent and when they don't agree with me, they tell me," she said. "Over the last two months, as council members tried to stir up criticism about my travel in the last year, I have received fewer than 10 calls and emails."

Begley’s decision to vote against the proposal “wasn’t a personal or partisan” one, he said Tuesday.

“My gut was very clear on this and my constituents that I talked to were very clear on this,” Begley said. “To me, it’s good to have boots and eyes on the ground when something happens in Omaha.”

Stothert on Wednesday again argued that the current policy is outdated, especially at a time when technology allows her or any other mayor to conduct city businesses while out of town.

"The amendment I proposed, and passed unanimously by the Charter Convention members, is not about me, personal time off, or working remotely," Stothert said. "The amendment modernizes a 65-year-old charter to acknowledge advances in communication technologies."

However, some council members in recent weeks voiced concern about having a clear line of mayoral responsibility in times of emergency. The debate also highlighted the amount of time Stothert has spent outside of the city in recent months.

The World-Herald found that Stothert was out of town 39 days in the first six months of 2022.

In responding to the scrutiny, Stothert has noted a series of personal circumstances, including the 2021 death of her husband Dr. Joe Stothert, who died by suicide.

Stothert ended her statement Wednesday saying: "It's time for this to end and focus on issues our citizens really care about."