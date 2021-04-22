Mayor Stothert, RJ Neary debate streets, policing and pandemic in first face-off

But before the city can expand upon such projects, she said, it needs to fix its streets. Stothert said Omaha is poised to do just that after voters last May approved a $200 million street bond issue, along with a one-time tax increase, as part of a plan to resurface each city street once every 20 years.

Neary said Stothert had almost eight years to fix the streets and only recently pushed for the bond issue. He said voters likely felt that they had no choice but to vote for a tax increase because of the poor condition of the streets.

Neary said he has talked with engineers, contractors and others who tell him that Omaha can build better roads than it currently does by using a better concrete mix and designing roads to better drain water.

Stothert relied on her own pool of experts when developing the city's 20-year plan to repair streets. Her administration, she said, took time to develop the best long-term plan for the city.

"There is no magic material," she said. "There's no magic thing you can do to fill a pothole. The permanent solution, which we are doing, is to resurface or reconstruct the street. Now we have the money to do it."