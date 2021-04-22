Mayor Stothert, RJ Neary debate streets, policing and pandemic in first face-off

Mayor Jean Stothert and commercial real estate broker RJ Neary faced off one-on-one for the first time Thursday ahead of Omaha's May 11 election.
During a debate at the Omaha Press Club, the two mayoral candidates sparred over issues such as fixing streets, the future of policing and the city's response to the pandemic.
Stothert, 67, is seeking a third term as mayor. Neary, 68, is a political newcomer with a background in housing and development.
Here are some highlights from the hourlong debate, which was moderated by Brian Mastre of WOWT.
Streets and transit
Neary, who has bicycled and ridden the bus across Omaha to get a sense of the city's transportation issues, said people are frustrated by a lack of options that accommodate walkers, cyclists, those with disabilities and drivers.
He wants Omaha to pursue projects such as installing a system of bicycle lanes and connecting its trails to ensure that people can get from their homes to their jobs.
Stothert said her administration has worked to add more transit options, pointing to Omaha's new rapid bus line along Dodge Street and an upcoming pilot project that will bring a bike lane to Harney Street.
But before the city can expand upon such projects, she said, it needs to fix its streets. Stothert said Omaha is poised to do just that after voters last May approved a $200 million street bond issue, along with a one-time tax increase, as part of a plan to resurface each city street once every 20 years.
Neary said Stothert had almost eight years to fix the streets and only recently pushed for the bond issue. He said voters likely felt that they had no choice but to vote for a tax increase because of the poor condition of the streets.
Neary said he has talked with engineers, contractors and others who tell him that Omaha can build better roads than it currently does by using a better concrete mix and designing roads to better drain water.
Stothert relied on her own pool of experts when developing the city's 20-year plan to repair streets. Her administration, she said, took time to develop the best long-term plan for the city.
"There is no magic material," she said. "There's no magic thing you can do to fill a pothole. The permanent solution, which we are doing, is to resurface or reconstruct the street. Now we have the money to do it."
Policing
Stothert used a familiar line in discussing the Omaha Police Department, saying her goal is to "make a good, accredited police department, which we have, even better."
Asked what her administration did right and wrong in response to the summer protests over police conduct and racial equity, Stothert said a review of the protests taught the Police Department that it needed a better way to communicate with protesters when they are spread over a large area. Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer also made changes to some policing practices.
She said that she supports the right to protest but that “when public property is destroyed and when laws are broken, people have to be held accountable."
Neary said police reform to him doesn't mean "defunding the police," but rather that officers need to be held accountable. Along with a plan to reinstate a police auditor in Omaha to oversee officer conduct, Neary has adopted several policing reform proposals from Jasmine Harris, who came in third in the mayoral primary.
Neary said many of those who protested felt that the city did not listen to them. He also commended the 911 system in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which allows people to choose a social service response in addition to police or fire.
Stothert said she thinks that a citizen complaint review board, like the one she created for Omaha by executive order, is a better option to review complaints against officers.
Pandemic
Neary, who has said he will install a "COVID czar" to orchestrate the city's pandemic response, said vaccinations are continuing, variants of the virus are still out there and many businesses don't yet know what a return to normal will look like. Omaha needs someone fully focused on the pandemic to coordinate with health officials, community organizations and others, he said.
"I want the city to reset as fast and as best as possible," Neary said.
He has accused Stothert of not doing enough to get a mask mandate passed in Omaha.
"When lives are at stake, you take action," Neary said.
Stothert said she worked closely with experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Douglas County Health Department from day one to inform her decision-making and educate the public.
She noted that Omaha's mayor does not have the authority to implement such a mandate and that the measure was taken up by the City Council after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Adi Pour, Douglas County's health director, declined to pursue one.
"We had to make a lot of difficult decisions, but we made those decisions in the best interests of the people of Omaha," Stothert said, referring to budget cuts, library closures and other moves that helped the city overcome a deficit.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports