Mayor Stothert vetoes funding for community programs, part-time health director

"We need a specific, comprehensive, results-driven strategy to improve and/or expand mental health services in Omaha, and then identify funding sources — not the other way around," Stothert said.

Festersen this week said Stothert's proposed budget does not adequately address issues like mental health and economic and racial disparities — issues that were a focus of many public comments on the budget.

The mayor's second veto was for a $25,000 amendment that would fund a part-time city health director. Jerram this week said he introduced that amendment so that the city wouldn't have to worry about the threat of legal action on future directed health measures, such as a mask requirement.

Omaha’s city code makes the Douglas County health director the city health director. During an epidemic, that person can issue orders to limit diseases in the city.

But Adi Pour, the current health director, backed off a mask mandate for Omaha last month after the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office challenged her ability to implement one.