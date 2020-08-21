Mayor Stothert vetoes funding for community programs, part-time health director

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert vetoed Thursday two amendments to the city's 2021 budget that would direct more money to mental health and workforce programs and would pay for a part-time city health director.
The City Council on Tuesday could override Stothert's vetoes with five votes.
One veto targets a budget amendment by Councilman Pete Festersen that would redirect $1.85 million from the city's cash reserves to Heartland Workforce Solutions and unspecified mental health programs.
That proposal originally was introduced by Council President Chris Jerram and would have reallocated $2 million from the Police Department's budget for those programs. Festersen amended the source of funding to the city's rainy day account when it became clear there wasn't sufficient council support.
Stothert in a press release said the city should be adding, not taking from, its savings account because of the economic effects of the coronavirus. Stothert also said the amendment did not offer specifics on which mental health programs would receive the money.
"We need a specific, comprehensive, results-driven strategy to improve and/or expand mental health services in Omaha, and then identify funding sources — not the other way around," Stothert said.
Festersen this week said Stothert's proposed budget does not adequately address issues like mental health and economic and racial disparities — issues that were a focus of many public comments on the budget.
The mayor's second veto was for a $25,000 amendment that would fund a part-time city health director. Jerram this week said he introduced that amendment so that the city wouldn't have to worry about the threat of legal action on future directed health measures, such as a mask requirement.
Omaha’s city code makes the Douglas County health director the city health director. During an epidemic, that person can issue orders to limit diseases in the city.
But Adi Pour, the current health director, backed off a mask mandate for Omaha last month after the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office challenged her ability to implement one.
"A rare pandemic does not necessitate a new position," Stothert said in the release.
Stothert did not veto other council amendments set to give $50,000 to the Set Me Free Project, which works to prevent human trafficking; $25,000 to the Women's Center for Advancement; $50,000 to Heartland Workforce Solutions; $15,000 to the Center for Holistic Development; and $35,000 more to the city's 2021 election to help with coronavirus prevention measures.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
