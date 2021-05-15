Meet the three Omahans joining the City Council: Danny Begley, Juanita Johnson, Don Rowe

More than two decades as vice president of sales for the building company taught Rowe the ins and outs of the housing market. Combined with a knack for quickly forming meaningful relationships with others, Rowe said he knew that he wanted to give back.

“I wanted to do something where I can contribute,” he said.

Then Omaha entered a tense period during the 2020 protests over police conduct and racial equity. Rowe, a Republican, looked at what was happening in such cities as Portland and Seattle and said he didn’t want to see the same scenes play out locally.

Rowe, 66, grew up in a North Omaha neighborhood near Fontenelle Park, where he spent time fishing in the summers and ice skating in the winters.

Rowe has deep experience with housing. He has lobbied city and state leaders on behalf of homebuilder associations and worked on Habitat for Humanity housing projects. One of his focuses as a councilman will be finding ways to create denser, more affordable housing.

“I know the impact that homeownership has on a family,” Rowe said. “It’s huge for how well the kids do in school, how well the community does. I think that affordable housing issue is going to be something that I can really dive into.”