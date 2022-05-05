Meeting scheduled to unveil North 30th Street-Highway 75 study results

Northeast Omaha residents frustrated by highway traffic traveling North 30th Street will learn later this month whether a $301,925 study found any solutions.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency has scheduled an open house for May 19 to discuss the results of the Highway 75 Corridor and Freight Strategy study by HDR Inc.

The open house will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at Florence City Hall, 2864 State St. No formal presentation is planned, but citizens have been invited to learn one-on-one about the study results.

Through most of Omaha, U.S. 75 is a divided highway separate from city streets. But in northeast Omaha, the highway's traffic is funneled onto North 30th Street, which functions as U.S. 75 there. Because U.S. 75 is a designated truck route, the thoroughfare carries a high amount of semitrailer and livestock truck traffic.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha helped free up money for the study. Depending upon the solution chosen, the results could have a modest impact locally or be transformative for the region.

