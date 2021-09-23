Meetings set for Omaha Public Library plans; Stothert calls social media posts 'irresponsible'

As planning continues on a major library fundraising campaign, the Omaha Public Library will hold four community forums to gather public input on the library system’s future.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday took issue with what she called an “irresponsible social media campaign” about the future of Omaha's libraries.

"Social media posts suggesting the Omaha Public Library system will be privatized are completely false," she said. "There is no such plan."

Stothert noted that a series of public meetings are planned this fall and said the library board looks forward to receiving public comment.

The forums coincide with discussions that city officials and library leaders are having with local philanthropic fundraiser Heritage Services over what could become the largest ever private donation to Omaha’s libraries.

The project could involve demolishing the downtown W. Dale Clark Library, building a new downtown branch and establishing a new central library and book distribution hub near 72nd and Dodge Streets.