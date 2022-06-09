Mental health facility for inmates, general public could cost Douglas County about $50 million or more

New mental health facilities for Douglas County should include space for inpatient treatment of 76 people who are in jail plus 20 more beds for other people from the community, and could cost $50 million or more to build, according to a consultants' study released this week.

The study suggests the Douglas County Board could consider two options to address needs of the county's Corrections Department and Community Mental Health Center. One option is a combined mental health facility, with a secure area for jail inmates and an unsecured portion for people from the general public. The other option is two separate, stand-alone facilities: one for the Community Mental Health Center, and one for the Corrections Department. Both options would include outpatient treatment and other services.

The study didn't specify potential sites. But County Board members have talked about possibly building near the county jail in downtown Omaha, or near the Douglas County Health Center near 42nd Street and Woolworth Avenue.

Al Povondra, a principal with Carlson West Povondra Architects, cautioned that the cost estimates in the study shouldn't be taken to be firm projections. They are for "model space programs," don't include site acquisition, and could change because of inflation, fuel costs, material shortages and other factors, the study says.

"I don't have enough information to tell you what I think it's going to cost," Povondra said Tuesday when he presented the study to the County Board. "But you can start looking at these ranges and getting an idea of the magnitude of what you're in for if you go forward."

With those caveats, the study estimated that one combined facility could cost $44 million to $48 million to build and that two separate buildings could add up to $53 million to $59 million.

The project, if the County Board decides to do one, likely would take up most or all of Douglas County's 2022 allotment of $55 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

No proposal is actually on the table, although one appears likely given the steps the County Board has been taking over the past several months.

The board voted to hire Povondra's firm and Altus Architectural Studios in February to work with county corrections, community mental health and public properties staff to do the study. The board previously had voted to prioritize mental health services and county functions in spending its ARPA funds.

The county also received $55 million in ARPA funds in 2021 and allocated the money to various uses.

The next step would be a more detailed study with more specifics on buildings, site location, development and acquisition, and staffing. County Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson said the board is likely to begin discussing that in about a month.

She said she's going to give board members time to digest the report on the study, then bring the topic back to the full board for a discussion. The board will have to decide if it's going to move forward with a project, and then what kind of a project it will be, she said.

"Are we moving forward with the co-located (building)?" Borgeson said. "Or are we moving forward with two separate facilities. Or are we moving forward with just one facility? That will come in near future discussions."

She said the County Board has "an extraordinary opportunity to take a step forward in addressing two things. One, relocating our medical center out of our nursing home. And two, addressing the mental health and jails issue that we've worked on for a number of years as well."

While much of the board appears behind the concept of at least some new facility, members have questions and concerns, and there is debate to be had. Board Member Jim Cavanaugh expressed strong concerns again Tuesday about combining community mental health services with those for people in jail, saying it would create a stigma for those who aren't in jail. Povondra in the study also identified that as an issue to be considered.

Other commissioners have expressed concerns about ongoing costs. Those have not been spelled out, nor have county officials said how they'll pay those costs.

County Board Member Maureen Boyle said much more information is needed before the county moves forward with a project. She said it's clear there's a huge need for more mental health services for people in the county jail. She's less clear about the Community Mental Health Center part of the picture — such as who is the county's target population to help, who is it required to serve by state law, and what services do people need that they can't get elsewhere?

She said the county also needs to collaborate with other health care providers in the community.

"I see this as really a starting line," Boyle said. "We've got a long way to go."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.