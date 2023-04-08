The authority that oversees Omaha’s public transportation is rolling into the future as a regional transit authority with expanded funding options and services.

Later this month, Metro will increase or restore service on seven bus routes — the latest example of the authority’s efforts to increase the frequency of services.

The changes are part of the authority’s MetroNEXT plan, which was developed with public input to outline an ambitious expansion of public transit services into Omaha’s underserved communities through 2030.

Last year, Metro’s board voted to convert the Transit Authority of the City of Omaha, known as Metro, into the Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha. State legislation passed during the 2019 session made the change possible.

The 2019 bill was introduced by State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who at the time discussed how Omaha workers might be able to get to jobs at the new Costco chicken-processing plant in Fremont, some 40 miles northwest of downtown Omaha.

Under Wayne’s proposal, Fremont and other towns in the Omaha area, could opt to join a new Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority that will have its own elected board.

The new title as a regional authority comes with a new, increased budget.

Metro’s board has the ability to raise the agency’s property tax rate, which was 4.7 cents per $100 in assessed valuation in 2022 and increased to 6.7 cents per $100 for 2023. Under state law, the tax rate cannot exceed 10 cents per $100.

For a house valued at $200,000 for tax purposes, the 2023 rate works out to $134 a year in property taxes.

Metro’s revenue budget for 2023 is $62,488,844, with an operating budget of about $45 million and a capital budget of about $17 million.

Most of Metro’s local funding comes from property taxes. The authority also collects revenue from fares and receives federal grants.

Metro has been incrementally improving weekend and evening service over the past year, said Lauren Cencic, Metro CEO.

Starting April 16, seven routes will operate with increased frequency, extended evening service or both.

“This is really our second round of improvements this year,” Cencic said. “So we’re really looking at every couple of months trying to add improvements that are going to positively impact our customer’s lives.”

The changes will happen during different days of the week, depending on the route, but one of the most significant changes is buses coming more often on Sundays on a quarter of Metro’s routes.

Some of the biggest changes include:

Routes 3, 4, 24, and 30: 30-minute daytime frequency and later evening service on Sundays.

Route 13: Restored 15-minute and 30-minute rush hour frequency on weekdays; 30-minute daytime frequency and later evening service on Sundays.

Route 15: 15-minute daytime frequency on weekdays; 30-minute daytime frequency and later evening service on Sundays.

“It makes such a difference in somebody’s life if the bus comes every 15 minutes or every 30 minutes instead of every hour,” Cencic said. “That really adds so much more flexibility to people’s days, that that’s a really important place to start to make sure that we’re serving the needs of our customers.”

As the authority’s proposed projects move forward, there will be a “significant increase” in the amount of transit service operated in the Omaha area, with more than 2,000 additional service hours each week — an increase of 44% compared to spring 2022, according to the MetroNEXT plan.

Metro estimates that low-income neighborhoods will gain access to 54% more jobs within a 30-minute commute.

Access to frequent service for low-income residents will increase by over 127%, and the connection to essential services near frequent routes will double.

Nearly 40,000 people would gain access to a new bus shelter, and Metro predicts that 1.4 million vehicle miles traveled by cars will be removed from roadways and replaced by transit ridership.

Metro aims to accomplish the MetroNEXT plan by 2030.

In choosing from a long list of potential projects, officials prioritized ideas based on Metro’s five goals: To address equity in the region, improve and expand connections, provide an excellent travel experience, promote environmental stewardship, and lead responsibly and collaboratively.

Metro will also explore new and expanded services outside Omaha’s city limits.

Conversations with nearby communities are ongoing, Cencic said.

“The conversion to a regional transit authority provides a lot of control and flexibility to the nearby jurisdictions,” Cencic said. “So they don’t have a deadline by which they need to decide or anything like that. They can really look at making the decision if and when it’s right for their community.”

Beyond regional conversations, the next big bureaucratic step for the authority will be the formation of an elected board next year. The current board is serving temporarily until the first election in 2024.

