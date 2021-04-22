 Skip to main content
Metro transit starting free bus rides for K-12 students in Omaha area
Westbound ORBT route

Kindergarten through 12th-grade students from around the Omaha metro area can ride city buses for free under a new pilot program starting May 10.

Metro transit will offer free rides for any area student, on any bus line in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. That includes the new ORBT line or the MOBY paratransit service; students using the MOBY service must formally join the service and schedule trips.

Jason Rose, communications and community relations manager for Metro, said the transit agency is hoping to remove barriers keeping students from using the service, and officials anticipate a lot more students will ride.

Metro CEO Lauren Cencic said in a statement that the program will give students convenient and reliable access to education, jobs and other opportunities throughout the area.

In a press release announcing the pilot, Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan said the district enthusiastically supports the program.

The pilot program, funded through a grant from the Sherwood Foundation, will run through June 1, 2022.

To ride, high school students must show their school ID. If they don’t have an official identification card, Metro will provide one. IDs are not required for elementary or middle school students.

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128, twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

