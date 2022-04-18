Metro's ambitious plan would expand public transit to underserved parts of Omaha

The next eight years in Omaha could see an ambitious expansion of public transit services into underserved communities.

That’s according to a draft plan presented to the public by Metro, the area’s public transit agency, earlier this month. The plan, which prioritizes equity and expanded services, was created with input from more than 1,000 community participants and more than 1,500 comments — all gathered through the MetroNEXT initiative, a yearlong planning effort to improve transit in the Omaha region.

If the agency’s proposed projects move forward, there will be a “significant increase” in the amount of transit service operated in the Omaha area, with more than 2,000 additional service hours each week — an increase of 44% compared to spring 2022, according to the draft plan.

Metro estimates that low-income neighborhoods will gain access to 54% more jobs within a 30-minute commute.

Access to frequent service for low-income residents will increase by over 127%, and the connection to essential services near frequent routes will double.

Nearly 40,000 people would gain access to a new bus shelter, and Metro predicts that 1.4 million vehicle miles traveled by cars will be removed from roadways and replaced by transit ridership.

The draft plan will be presented to Metro’s Board of Directors on April 28. If adopted, the agency will begin work on the ambitious list of projects with the aim of accomplishing the MetroNEXT plan by 2030.

In choosing from a long list of potential projects, officials prioritized ideas based on Metro’s five goals: To address equity in the region, improve and expand connections, provide an excellent travel experience, promote environmental stewardship, and lead responsibly and collaboratively.

The projects include:

Improved signage at all bus stops.

Permanent funding for K-12 Rides Free program.

A policy that will allow MOBY clients to ride the bus fare-free.

50 new bus shelters with real-time arrival information.

Expanded evening and weekend service.

Expansion of service to Eppley Airfield.

A Fort Street express route.

24th Street transit corridor enhancements.

An extension of 92 express service to Elkhorn.

“Metro plays an important part in terms of helping people move around the city, but also in terms of shaping how the region is going to grow in the future,” Metro CEO Lauren Cencic said in a virtual presentation of the plan.

Nine in 10 responses to MetroNEXT surveys said more transit is needed than is available today, Cencic said.

Those needs come with a big price tag.

As of 2021, Metro’s budget was $33 million. Under the draft plan, the agency would require a budget of $52 million.

And if the agency were to complete every regional project outlined by MetroNEXT, it would be at a cost of more than $100 million.

The regional projects are more aspirational in nature and are being considered beyond the timeline and scope of MetroNEXT, according to the draft plan.

They include a North Beltline, which is a project that would use an abandoned industrial rail corridor connecting the North Omaha Transit Center to the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s midtown campus near Saddle Creek Road and Farnam Street.

“The former rail right-of-way provides one of the most significant opportunities for premium transit service such as bus rapid transit or even light rail,” the draft plan states.

Metro may also explore new and expanded services outside the city of Omaha.

That includes new express and local routes and micro-transit zones that would require partnerships with other local jurisdictions.

As the agency takes steps toward 2030, the plan calls for a “performance dashboard” to monitor progress, and for progress reports to be published at least every two years.

“MetroNEXT is aspirational,” Cencic said. “It does call for a huge investment in transit and all of us rolling up our sleeves and working together, but it is achievable if we do so. If we’re able to deliver this we will end with a better transit in our region.”

