Midlands lawmakers shoot down Trump's suggestion that general election could be delayed

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump sent up a trial balloon Thursday about delaying the November election — and at least some Midlands Republicans were quick to shoot it down.

“We are not going to delay the elections and there should be no talk about it ... period,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., was even shorter in his own statement on the topic, using just five words.

“Don Bacon is exactly right,” Sasse said.

Trump tweeted Thursday: "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

Asked about the president’s election delay suggestion, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, noted to reporters that federal election dates are set — by law — as the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

“All these things are pretty well set and have been going on for decades,” Grassley said. “So we are a country based on the rule of law, so nobody is going to change anything until we change the law.”