Mike Evans leads Gretna mayor's race; Cindy Grove appears set to become Valley mayor

Republican real-estate broker Mike Evans appeared to clinch a win in Gretna's mayoral race Tuesday night.

Evans was ahead of Gretna City Councilwoman Angie Lauritsen, a Democrat, in the race to lead the growing suburban city southwest of Omaha.

He said late Tuesday that the race was close, but "everything looks like it's in my favor."

A member of the Gretna Planning Commission, Evans campaigned to spur economic development and enhance public safety in the city of more than 5,000.

Lauritsen late Tuesday called the outcome disappointing, but she said she'll continue to remain active in the community.

"I'm super optimistic for the future of Gretna," she said.

In Valley's mayoral contest, Republican City Councilwoman Cindy Grove, 40, was leading longtime resident Steve Peoples nearly 2-to-1 on Tuesday.

"It's definitely looking good," Grove said Tuesday night.

Grove, who was elected to the City Council in 2016, had campaigned to update the city's technology, develop the local economy, and review wages and benefits for city employees.